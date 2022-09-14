Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is Planning a Heist for Release in 2023

When Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion first release it was a surprisingly delight and hilarious little title full of charm. Now it seems we’re in for an absolute treat with an upcoming sequel known as Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, which is all too fitting for the little turnip lad. It looks like Turnip Boy is teaming up with some familiar baddies in order to do just as the title states; rob a bank and get away with his crimes. As a nice surprise we get a first look at a cute animated trailer and some gameplay which is familiar to the original with one key difference; Turnip boy got a gun.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is aiming to release in 2023. Check out the announcement footage below: