Ubisoft Announces New Competitive Shooter, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant

Ubisoft and Ubisoft San Francisco today revealed a brand new competitive shooter, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a free-to-play multiplayer shooter that blends different Tom Clancy franchises together to create a unique roster of playable characters. At launch, the game will feature four factions, the Wolves from Ghost Recon, Echelon from Splinter Cell, and both the Outcasts and Cleaners from The Division.

XDefiant presents itself as a first-person shooter where players participate in 6v6 matches across a variety of maps. The game will feature a variety of game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Escort. Players will be able to select their playable Defiant, traits, abilities, ultra, primary, and secondary weapons.

Those looking to try XDefiant won’t have to wait much longer. A first test will commence on August 5, but only on PC. It’s unknown when players on other platforms will get to try the game. You can register for the August 5 test here.

XDefiant is currently planned for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Luna, and Ubisoft Connect. The final game will feature cross-play across all platforms.