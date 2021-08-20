Ultra Age Demo Now Available on Nintendo eShop, PSN

Hack and slash games have grown in popularity over the years, and Ultra Age is a new take on that sub-genre with a multi-platform release. Interestingly, it’s set to hit the Switch and PlayStation 4 first and then later hit the PC. Pitting a single soldier with a kick-ass blade against a horde of demons, animals, and robots across a variety of environments – Ultra Age does look to mix things up a bit visually. You have fast actions to use alongside things like grappling hooks to bring foes closer to you. The demo offers up a nice amount of slicing and dicing ahead of the full game’s September 9 release date on both the eShop and PSN. Surprisingly, it will only set you back $29.99 at launch – so it’s a fairly-affordable brand-new release as well.