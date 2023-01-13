Undisputed Steps Into Early Access This Month

Boxing is back with a title promising authentic gameplay dedicated to fight fans. With it being over a decade since the last boxing title (Fight Night Champion) released, Steel City Interactive is looking to dust off the virtual ring with its upcoming offering, Undisputed– a love letter to the boxing genre featuring innovative sports play. As fans of the sport may know, boxing is more than just throwing punches and knocking out opponents–there’s strategy involved as well. Being able to read one’s opponent can lead to victory in the ring.

Undisputed boasts footwork mechanics, more than 60 individual punches from various angles and directions, along with feints to set up traps and counters. The development team has also collaborated with real-life boxers and brands to showcase over 50 licensed fighters at the start of Early Access, with more to come. Undisputed hits PC Early Access through Steam on January 31.

Step into the ring with real-life undisputed champs in the Early Access announcement trailer: