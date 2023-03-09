Wargroove Returns with Sequel Announcement

Wargroove is back and ready for action as a sequel to the award-winning strategy game is in development. Trouble is stirring on the shore of Aurania. An ambitious new faction has unearthed forbidden relics capable of catastrophic consequences. Take to the battlefield, sea, and sky with a cast of new Commanders. For fans of classic turn-based tactics like Advance Wars, Wargroove expands on the genre with colorful gameplay and a multitude of ways to outfit commanders. It’s a title that prides itself on being easy to pick-up, but difficult to master. Wargroove 2 has yet to announce its release date, but the title is planned for release on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Ready the troops with the announcement trailer below: