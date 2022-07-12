Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition Hacks Its Way To PC

Koei Tecmo pulled off a surprise attack on PC owners today by releasing Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition on PC via Steam today. This “what if” scenario throws the Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors into a joint universe fighting against the demon serpent Hydra. Joining the heroes in the one vs a thousand formula are other characters from mythology and other games such as Kasumi from Dead or Alive and Sophitia from Soulcalibur. The new Ultimate Definitive Edition includes most of the previously released content including weapons, costumes and scenarios and new PC specific features like mouse and keyboard support.