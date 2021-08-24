Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation Drops on October 5

The second and seemingly final story-driven expansion for Wasteland 3 has finally been revealed. Starting on October 5, Rangers will have yet another crazed enemy faction to contend with out in the wastes. This fanatical group of mutants, aka “The Cult of the Holy Detonation,” hails of the Cheyenne Mountain military complex and it is within its depths that they worship their god: a nuclear explosion that’s somehow maintained in perpetual stasis. There is both great danger and potentially greater reward on the line, so it’s only natural that the Rangers get involved somehow.

In addition to a new faction to fight and a new location to explore in Cult of the Holy Detonation, players will supposedly also find themselves challenged by new, objective-based missions where defeating the enemy isn’t quite enough. They’ll have to do things like clear ventilation systems, quiet reactors and set up countermeasures against endless waves of crazed mutants. If they don’t then there will be no way to hold them back. Sounds tough, but then the possibility of limitless power for Colorado might just be worth it.

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation launches on October 5 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox at a price of $6.99. For more info on Wasteland 3 as a whole, be sure to check out our review.