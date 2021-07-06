Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline Arrives Today Alongside Title Update #5

Last month at their E3 2021 edition of Ubisoft Forward, the publisher showed off the first in-depth look at the Bloodline expansion for Watch Dogs: Legion, which features the return of two characters from previous games in the franchise.

Now, Bloodline has arrived for season pass holders or individual purchase, and Ubisoft has shared a new trailer that provides an overview of the different features that the DLC includes, which arrives as part of Title Update #5. Bloodline will feature all-new story missions starring Aiden Pearce from Watch Dogs and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, with both characters being able to be added to your Dedsec crew and will be fully playable in both singleplayer and online modes. Throughout the new missions, players can take advantage of new abilities like Aiden’s slow-motion aiming and Wrench’s custom drone, and will face a new enemy type, Rempart Robots.

For more on Watch Dogs: Legion, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.