Welcome to the Jungle of Fall Guys Season Five

Last week, Mediatonic revealed the theme of the newest season of their arcade battle royale, which will move on from the neon future of 4041 to the more natural landscapes of a jungle adventure.

Today marks the kickoff of the fifth season of Fall Guys, which introduces six new jungle-themed levels: Treetop Tumble, Stompin’ Ground, Lost Temple, Lily Leapers, Bubble Trouble and Pegwin Pool Party. The new trailers below provides a taste of the new levels and unlockable costumes that await players, while Mediatonic has teased the arrival of new limited-time Duos and Trios events in addition to the traditional four player events that will be introduced throughout season five.

For more on Fall Guys, which is available now on PS4 and PC and is coming to Xbox and Switch, be sure to check out our review.