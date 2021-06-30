WD_BLACK Announced as Official Partner for Battlefield 2042

EA and Western Digital have announced a partnership involving the upcoming Battlefield 2042. The gaming brand for Western Digital is WD_BLACK and it specializes in storage solutions for gaming purposes. Per the press release, EA and DICE commented, “EA and Western Digital’s WD_BLACK brand are committed to ensuring Battlefield 2042 gamers have the best possible gaming experience for its vast new world of immersive and realistic maps, and dynamic game play.” More will be revealed prior to EA PLAY on July 20 involving the partnership.