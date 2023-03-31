Wild Hearts Reveals Lethal Blossoms in Official Update Trailer

Wild Hearts leapt onto the monster hunting scene this February to critical acclaim for its unique twist on the genre. Now more than a month after its release, the title returns to delight fans with additional free updates. Spring has arrived and so have the sakura blossoms. Yet Wild Hearts brings new dangers along with these blooms. New Kemono species have appeared to threaten our hunters — which also means new technology developed to combat them. The fearsome Murakumo vulpine spirit bares its fangs and players must employ the Spinning Top Karakuri to fight against the beast. This update also brings bug fixes and improvements to the game for a better experience. Full update notes with be published on April 6, with the update releasing on April 20 for Wild Hearts owners on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Epic.

Stop and smell the blossoms with the official update trailer below: