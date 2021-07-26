Winds & Leaves Brings the Power of Nature to PSVR Tomorrow

Starting on July 27, PSVR fans can embark on a journey to breath life back into Winds & Leave’s barren virtual world. Trebuchet’s latest project casts players as an unknown being stranded in a place known only as “The Steppe.” Their task: return it to its former verdant state and apparently save the rest of the world in the process. There is indeed a process to it to; one cannot just wish trees into being. Seeds must be found and planted first.

Thus, players must explore The Steppe, re-discover ancient landmarks and hopefully find the means to turn the dying landscape green again. Get a quick peek at both The Steppe and the restoration process in the launch trailer below.

Winds & Leaves is available on July 27 for PSVR.