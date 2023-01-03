Witchfire Shows Off NVIDIA DLSS 3 Trailer for CES 2023

With the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES) upon us (January 5-January 8), developer The Astronauts has unveiled a new gameplay trailer for the event by featuring upcoming title Witchfire’s compatibility with NVIDIA’s DLSS 3. The trailer shows off the title’s AI-enhanced performance, indicating that Witchfire will be ready to join the growing number of games utilizing the software. In a tweet celebrating the integration, The Astronauts crew says that “For shooters, framerate is king. It’s also nice if the game looks max. We can have both.”

Witchfire is an upcoming FPS dark fantasy game set in an alternate world of witches and magic. The title does not have a definitive launch date, but is looking at a 2023 release for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Take a look at the crisp, new trailer below: