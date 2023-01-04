World War Z: Aftermath to Receive Super-Sized Horde Mode XL

World War Z: Aftermath is about to unleash a giant new Horde Mode XL in the coming weeks. Already featuring some of the largest swarms in a zombie title, Aftermath seeks to amp the rookie numbers up by introducing a special horde mode that spawns “more zombies on screen than ever before.” Horde Mode XL follows the same rules as the game’s standard Horde Mode, but with a devilish twist–scattered among normal waves of enemies will be a special XL wave bursting with over 1,000 screaming zombies. The free update is planned to release January 24, exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Additions included in the update are mutators for standard Horde Mode Z, along with devastating new weapons and revamped progression systems.

Take a look at more zombies than you can count in the new trailer below: