WWE 2K22 Coming in March 2022

WWE’s biggest party of the summer is here with SummerSlam, and 2K Games celebrated with some major announcements regarding WWE 2K22. After skipping out on a new full-fledged simulation game last year, 2K will be returning next year with WWE 2K22. This goes against the usual convention of releasing the game in the fall and allows for more development time to be used to ensure that it’s the best possible game it can be.

The March release date also allows it to come out before WWE’s now-annual mid-April talent purge, and that might also be playing a part in how few stars were shown off in the new trailer. WWE has eliminated dozens of in-ring talent from the roster, which would theoretically take them out of the roster for a game unless a separate deal is cut. The new release date should be a good move in the long run too since it’s around WrestleMania – when interest in WWE is at a high point for the year and DLC for a season pass could be things like then-new sets for Mania being showcased in the game instead of having to wait for the fall release of a new game. We’ll be keeping a close eye on WWE 2K22 as its release draws closer.