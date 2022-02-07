WWE 2K22 Reveals Legends Coming to the Roster

Last week we got the official announcement for WWE 2K22 launching next month on March 11. Along with that came our first look at gameplay footage and a number of current WWE Superstars. Naomi, Damian Priest, Cesaro and cover star, Rey Mysterio Jr., were just some of the names in the game.

Today, a short video was posted to show off a few WWE legends that will also be playable. Big Boss Man, Booker T, Chyna and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage are among the Legends. They’re shown in classic ring gear to recreate some iconic moments and matches. Their ratings are also indicated to give a better understanding. There are dozens and dozens of WWE Legends throughout the decades and this has just been a handful. Hopefully, more are revealed in the coming weeks.

Check out each of these Legends in the video below and look for WWE 2K22 to release on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.