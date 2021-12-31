YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Gets Teaser Trailer for Free Update

Released at the start of 2019, YIIK: A Postmodern RPG paid homage to games of the past such as Earthbound and has a unique setting of the late 90’s at the cusp of the new millennium. It’s received some fair scores and we’ve gotten good enjoyment from playing. A while after releasing, it took on a pretty decent following of loyal fans which revitalized the game.

With that comes more content to those who already own YIIK. I.V (Intravenous) will be a free update featuring new bosses, characters, scenarios and more. A couple of reveals have been made already which are viewable on the official website. Today, another teaser trailer has been posted and fittingly on New Year’s Day.

It won’t be up for long so if you’re a fan make sure to check it out and look for I.V to release in 2022.