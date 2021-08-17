Young Souls Showcases Bosses, Announces Fall 2021 Launch

French developers 1P2P have been working hard on their upcoming RPG brawler Young Souls for a while now, and it’s finally almost time to see its full debut. With a Fall 2021 release window having been finally announced today, we can expect the dimension-hopping, goblin-busting adventures of twin orphans Jenn and Tristan sometime in the coming months. But what is there more to show from the game leading up to its release? Well, it is a mix of role-playing games and beat-’em-ups, two genres known for memorable boss encounters, so a look at the game’s bosses would be a good start, as seen with the latest clip below.

In a post over on the PlayStation Blog, 1P2P co-founder Jérôme Fait goes into further detail on the creation of the game’s bosses, which include assassins, mechs, giant warriors, huge spiders, and much more. They go into how mid-bosses can grant unique weapons, how to make sure each boss properly provides a good challenge and a test of skill, and how they worked with one of their favorite artists, Xavier Houssin, in order to help get the designs perfect. The end result seems to be pretty impressive so far, and we’ll see how these bosses fare (along with the game as a whole, obviously) when Young Souls comes out this Fall for all major platforms, courtesy of publishers The Arcade Crew.

Of course, if you really can’t wait for Young Souls, the game is also available to play right now on Stadia as a timed exclusive, having been released for it today. However, going by the lack of even a single Stadia logo in the trailer below and the press release’s bare minimum mention of the launch for the platform, it appears as though Young Souls is already joining other former Stadia exclusives like Wave Break and Orcs Must Die! 3 in pretending as much as possible that the whole “Stadia” thing just simply never happened.