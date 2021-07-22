Zoink Games’ Lost in Random Releasing This September

Zoink Games’ latest flair of the artistically-interesting — in the form of dice-oriented, card-based action-adventure game Lost in Random — has itself a release date. More than a year since its original reveal and already with a sizeable amount revealed pertaining to its story, we won’t have long to wait to jump head-first into this bizarre, dark-fantasy realm. The game today been confirmed to release September 10 across PC and consoles.

We also got to see a bit more of the game’s own spin on real-time combat. One that aims to combine card-based tactics as well as opportune moments to freeze time and use your companion Dicey, to dish out additional attacks on top. At the very least, Zoink look to have carved out another visually-appealing release, but let’s hope the gameplay, world-building and story alike, can match.