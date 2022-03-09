Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes Out Now on Switch

It’s spent a couple of years of being a mobile exclusive but Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes is out now for Switch. Initially launched in 2020, this game made its way to Steam last week and expands even further for Nintendo Switch users.

Zombie Rollerz plays as a mix of tower defense and pinball. Launch the ball into the table setting to knock out zombie hordes and defeat bosses. There are unique hero characters to choose from each with their own special abilities. Roguelike elements offer a different experience every time. It has a cute style and simple controls to make for a fun time, no tokens required.

Check out the Switch launch trailer below for a look at the action.