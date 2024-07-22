Key Takeaways New characters, Versusia in August & Vikala in October, added to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

A second Character Pass teased, starting with Sandalphon, bringing exciting updates to the game.

EVO 2024 crowned AARONDAMAC as the winner.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is adding two new characters this year, including Versusia this August and Vikala in October as announced during EVO 2024. A second Character Pass has also been teased for the fighting game, with Sandalphon shown off as the first playable hero.

New Heroes Join Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

No gameplay was revealed for Vikala in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, but she was shown off in an elaborate and adorable cutscene featuring her mouse-inspired design. She'll be the last character of Character Pass 1 and will be released sometime this October. No exact release date was given. We do have a specific release date for Versusia, however, as she'll be dropping on August 20 with the arrival of Version 1.50.

Vikala heads to Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising in October.

EVO 2024 hosted a high-stakes Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising tournament this year. After an intense final against Japanese player Tororo, AARONDAMAC won the trophy, winning with Belial. Fans in attendance and the live stream chat seemed to be happy that the overpowered Nier didn't win the tournament. Regardless, AARONDAMAC has now qualified for the Arc World Tour Finals 2024, thanks to his win at EVO 2024.

In addition to the high-stakes drama, there were a bunch of other game announcements at the event. Both Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice will be joining the MultiVersus roster for the game's second season. Jack will be available on July 23, while the horror icon is heading to the game later. Additionally, a famous fighting game antagonist, Heihachi Mishima, is returning in Tekken 8, shocking many who believed he was "canonically" dead. Rivals 2 announced that the adorable shark character Orcane is heading to the game. We've also found out that all future characters in Rivals 2 will be free, opting instead for microtransactions through cosmetics.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising is 40% off right now.

It's on Sale Right Now

If you're intrigued by Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, now might be a good time to get into it. The game is currently 40% off on PC (Steam), PS4 and PS5 until July 31. You can also try the game for free. "The accessibility is one of the best features Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising in that it allows newcomers the ease to jump in and pull off impressive combos, yet the system is complex enough that it requires dedication to master," said our review. "As it stands, this is a great fighting game for players of all experience and skill levels."

The game's publisher Cygames has shown interest in the game returning for next year's EVO, so we'll likely see the likes of Vikala and Versusia battling it out in Las Vegas in 2025.