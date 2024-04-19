Key Takeaways After going viral since its initial debut on itch.io, indie hit Buckshot Roulette has now sold over a million copies on Steam in just two weeks.

The game's success can be owed to its unique gameplay, low price, and additional content added for the Steam release.

Plans are now set to expand the game further with console releases and a multiplayer mode, both to come in the future.

Just last weekend, we wrote about indie publisher Critical Reflex's PAX East lineup, and closed by saying that the future looks bright for them. As it turns out, it only took a few days for things to become bright for them and developer Mike Klubnika, as their game Buckshot Roulette has officially sold over a million copies since its release on Steam just two weeks ago. The game started out as a simple game released through itch.io in December of last year, but quickly gained the attention of many thanks to its unique gameplay, premise, and the fact that it was an almost perfect game for streamers to check out. Critical reflex helped bring the game to Steam, and with that came a hit demo during Steam Next Fest that helped build up hype, then came the full release complete with critical acclaim, and now, here we are at one million served. The celebration came with a brief teaser, which you can check out at the link here.

Taking a Chance Pays Off Big Time

Buckshot Roulette's setup is pretty simple: It's Russian Roulette, except now you're using a shotgun, and you have items dealt out randomly in between rounds in order to try and figure out when to fire on yourself or the mysterious dealer, relying on your memory in order to keep track of what shells are or could be live, and which are blanks. It's that kind of simple yet elegant gameplay, combined with touches of horror, that helped make it a hit at first. The Steam version upgraded things by adding an endless "Double or Nothing" mode, adding even more items and challenges for players to take on, as well as the addition of achievements, plus gamepad support and more language options, making things even more appealing.

The team isn't stopping there when it comes to the additions, though. Plans are now in motion to release the game on consoles, and a multiplayer mode will be added to the game later on as well, not to mention minor additions like Steam trading cards and community items. Needless to say, several players are likely awaiting any new content to come in the future, and all of this is for a game that, as of the time of writing, only costs a mere $2.99 USD, an affordable cost which likely helped figure into the game's success. Buckshot Roulette is available now, and is definitely worth checking out, so here's hoping it continues to sell like hotcakes.