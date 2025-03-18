Developer Bolder Games and its partner Chimera Games have released the 1.0 edition of Virballs on PC via Steam. The 3D action game has been on early access since October 2024, but the developers have used the five months since then to release additional areas and resources while polishing the experience further.

Time to Catch These Balls

Virballs is a 3D action platformer in which the player steps into the shoes of the Object Removal Bot (ORB). With rocket-powered claws at your disposal, your job is to capture and eliminate vicious sphere creatures and clean up the ecological disaster caused by them within six planets.

These enemies are the titular virballs, the mysterious creations of the mad scientist Dr. Corvid. These creatures are like viruses and can use elemental powers, such as fire, water, electricity and slime to attack. They have also started combining by eating each other, making hybrids that may pose a significant threat to the player.

Facing the challenge of the virballs will lead to players using ORB's claws to capture them and use their properties. Just as the enemies have started mixing themselves, players will have the chance to unlock over forty combinations that may prove useful against the various challenges. Another tool at the player's disposal is a set of small thrusters that will help improve travel speed.

There are six planets in the game, each of which has a different theme and features various stages to explore and progressively unlock. The areas introduce new types with challenges including multiple enemies and big bosses that will expand ORB's arsenal, allowing it to play with more elemental combinations.

Besides virballs, the areas also include other obstacles, like traps and environmental puzzles. ORB's skills should prove themselves helpful assets to deal with all those complications and stop Dr. Corvid's nasty plans once and for all.

Another challenge to keep in mind is that the game has rescue missions. Once the player starts playing them, their objective will be to save creatures called Floobers. These cute civilians are in danger and it's your job to rescue them and help them evacuate these threatening areas along with their king.

Back in its early access launch in October, only the first world, Jambito, and its five levels were available. This planet introduces the earth core and the stage structure, with basic platforming challenges and a boss battle.

The updates after that introduced the water world Everfin, electric area Merrock and Dr. Corvid's Lab, which acts as a sandbox option. With the full release, the rest of the content will finally be available, allowing players to fully explore Vio, Bogarta and Scortopia. They are tied to air, slime and fire, respectively, and exploring them will unlock various power combinations.

The developers have recently shared a video on their Instagram that showcases those areas:

Players interested in following the project more closely can find the game on Facebook, X (previously Twitter), Instagram and YouTube. The developers also have a Discord channel for the community.