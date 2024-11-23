Key Takeaways Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. will bring updated graphics and netcode.

It's been 18 years since Virtua Fighter 5 was released, but Sega has been updating the game ever since then, with new iterations every few years, but finally, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O will bring the classic fighter to Steam. With updated textures, 4K graphics and roll-back netcode, it'll be the best looking game in the franchise, and hopefully, one of the best controlling. Based on real martial arts, the franchise has made a name for itself with an emphasis on frame-perfect gameplay that's both simple to learn, but hard to master.

In the '90s, a common joke was that Capcom was unable to count to 3 after they kept releasing different versions of Street Fighter II, but Sega has been tinkering with Virtua Fighter 5 for three times as long. The updates, which include Virtua Fighter 5 R and Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown, include new characters, new animations, new moves and large-scale changes to existing characters. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. looks set to continue the trend, but by now, it's unrecognizable compared to the original game and is, for all intents and purposes, the next mainline follow-up in the series.

The original Virtua Fighter was the first mainstream 3D fighting game back in 1993 with graphics that were considered to be too difficult for the 16-bit consoles to handle. Both Tekken, which also had a fantastic year with Tekken 8 continuing to receive updates, and Dead or Alive are franchises that were created out of the success of Virtua Fighter. In fact, Dead or Alive has added multiple Virtua Fighter characters to its roster over the years, including Sarah and Jacky Bryant.

Virtua Fighter 5 has now spanned three console generations, assuming that the latest version will get a console release in the future, as at launch, it will be a PC exclusive

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., the first version to be available on Steam since Virtua Fighter 2 in 2010, will again push graphic cards to the limit, but Sega has yet to reveal any significant gameplay changes from Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, other than a nebulous mention of balance adjustments. When the new version is released, a version 2.0 update for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will also be available, keeping parity, at least gameplay-wise, between the two different versions. What we do know is that no new fighters will be joining the roster in the new version, though you can expect new outfits for the returning fighters.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. comes as the franchise was starting to fade away from the major fighting game tournaments, including EVO 2024, which featured the incredibly-popular and resurgent Street Fighter 6, with Ultimate Showdown relegated to a side tournament at the event. Virtua Fighter 5 has now spanned three console generations, assuming that the latest version will get a console release in the future, as at launch, it will be a PC exclusive. After that much time, no game, no matter how deep and complex it is, will start to lose its audience, so will this version reset the clock for Virtua Fighter 6 or is it testing the waters for a new mainline entry?

As of now, no one knows what the future of the franchise holds. There's no release date for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. on Steam and no word on a console port. For fighting game fans, more Virtua Fighter is always great news, even if the wait for Virtua Fighter 6 continues.