In Visions of Mana, you can choose a variety of classes for your party with differing benefits for each. Here are the class options and details for each Elemental Vessel class for Careena.

Related Visions of Mana: the Highly Anticipated Return of a Legendary Series in 2024 Developed by Square Enix, this action-packed RPG marks the series' triumphant return after over 15 years, promising an expansive and vibrant adventure

Who is Careena in Visions of Mana?

Close

In Visions of Mana, Careena is a rambunctious half-dragon with one wing and the second playable party member of your Mana Tree traveling trope. Hailing from Longren, she's a fiery master of Wind and Magic and the semi-self-appointed Alm of Wind. With her companion Ramcoh, Careena is as brash on the battlefield as she is outside of it, beaming confidence to herself and her teammates via stat boosts and perks.

All classes were reset with base weapons, so stats like Attack and Magic Attack may vary depending on the weapon. Also, the comparisons were made from the Oracle class.

Base Class: Oracle

Weapon Type: Spear

Class Strike: Whirlwind Spear

HP MP +0 +0

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +0 +0 +0 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +0 +0 +0 +0 +0

This is the basic class Careena is equipped with in Visions of Mana. It's the standard Spear with basic attacks, though you can still add different spells and such to outfit it to your liking. However, you won't get any benefits from other classes, like more HP, damage, or Defense. Still, if you want to keep an even playing field, stick with Oracle.

Class: Dancer (Sylphid Boomerang)

Weapon Type: Fan

Class Strike: Zephyr Spin

HP MP -151 +26

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -52 +33 +11 +34

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -41 +10 +30 +34 -43

The first unlockable class through acquiring the Sylphid Boomerang, the Dancer class grants Careena a Fan and a Wind-based Class Strike. It's a Tank class (the only one Careena has) that specializes in Magic dealing and receiving. Furthermore, despite the HP cut, the Dancer class targets status effects and stats on enemies and party. Upgrading the class will help with recovery of HP and MP and stat decreases. This class is great for those who enjoy being the Magic user on the battlefield and dishing out some big spells to those in its wake.

Class: Moon Charterer (Luna Globe)

Weapon Type: Fan

Class Strike: Moonlit Frolic

HP MP -76 +17

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -42 -2 +22 +26

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -33 +19 -5 +26 -17

The second unlockable class through acquiring the Luna Globe, the Moon Charterer class gifts Careena a Fan and a Moon-based Class Strike. It's a Buff-support class with an emphasis on aiding the party with stat boosts. While not much of an attacker, you can ensure that your party is more than equipped to face any challenge. Upgrading the class will further the stat increases and help you deal some solid damage as well. This class is great for those who want to support your team and still be able to deal some damage if things go sour.

Class: Dragon Master (Undine Flask)

Weapon Type: Spear

Class Strike: Ophidian Geyser

HP MP +76 -4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +11 +0 +22 -26

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +9 +19 +0 -26 -9

The third unlockable class, through acquiring the Undine Flask, the Dragon Master class reunites Careena with a Spear and a Water-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class, though it does lean into support with later upgrades. One of the key benefits is with Ramcoh, as you can set them up with launched enemies you can hit. Upgrading the class will give you Weaken (lowers attack) and increase Ramcoh's benefits on the battlefield. This class is ideal for players who use Ramcoh's attacks frequently and want to get the most out of their furry companion.

Class: Divine Fist (Salamando Candle)

Weapon Type: Glove

Class Strike: Crimson Crash

HP MP +38 +4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +35 -4 -33 -17

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +18 -29 -12 -17 +17

The fourth unlockable class through acquiring the Salamando Candle, the Divine Fist class presents Careena with Gloves (close-combat) and a Fire-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class that brings some much-needed muscle to Careena, though still supportive. The biggest benefit is the Class Strike, which gets some love from assets aiding in gaining and spending it. Upgrading the class will boost your CS gauge and give you more bang for your buck when using it. This class is great for those who frequent Class Strike and want to ensure a safe yet chaotic presence on the field.

Class: Warrior Monk (Gnome Shovel)

Weapon Type: Glove

Class Strike: Crushing Quake

HP MP +0 -4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +25 -4 +33 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +10 +29 -12 +0 -17

The fifth unlockable class through acquiring the Gnome Shovel, the Warrior Monk class outfits Careena with Gloves and a Ground-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class that's all about Defense and standing your ground (pun intended). If given a stat boost, the effects can help further Careena's Defense and make her a powerhouse. Upgrading the class will create more opportunities to boost Defense and help her party better theirs. This class is great for those who keep Careena in their party as the muscle and who want to benefit the most from stat boosts.

Class: Conjurer (Dryad Sprig)

Weapon Type: Fan

Class Strike: Dappled Dance

HP MP -76 +8

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -23 +41 -11 +17

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -16 -10 +38 +17 -26

The sixth unlockable class through acquiring the Dryad Sprig, the Conjurer class brings back the Fan to Careena and a Wood-based Class Strike. It's a Debuff-support class with the added benefit of monster summoning. Use both monsters of your conjuring and Ramcoh to unleash havoc onto the battlefield all while lowering Magic Attack and Magic Defense. Upgrading the class will unlock more monsters and chances to decrease your opponents' Magic. This class is suited for those who want to cover all bases with Summons and add more power to your party.

Class: Starlancer (Lumina Lantern)

Weapon Type: Spear

Class Strike: Luminous Thrust

HP MP -76 -9

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -19 +34 -11 -9

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -17 -10 +34 -9 +34

The seventh unlockable class through acquiring the Lumina Lantern, the Starlancer class equips Careena with a Spear and a Light-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class that, while not great in stats, can improve from boosts more than most. Careena can reap the benefits of stat increases to herself and others to bolster their Magic Attack and Magic Defense. Upgrading the class will allow for the whole party to gain boosts in stats and make the most of them. This class is great for those who want a more party-wide benefit from stat boosts than Warrior Monk.

Class: Maverick (Shade Sight)

Weapon Type: Glove

Class Strike: Fatal Struggle

HP MP -79 +4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +45 +13 +0 -34

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +27 +0 +5 -34 +8

The final unlockable class through acquiring the Shade Sight, the Maverick class grants Careena back her Glove and a dark-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class that brings pain in more ways than one. Not only is Careena's attack stat her highest, but it can grow each time a party member defeats one. Upgrading the class will grant more widespread stat benefits upon enemy defeat and HP recovery. This class is awesome for players looking to punch first, prep later and be the strongest one on the battlefield.

Next PAX East 2024: Talking Visions of Mana with Series Producer Masaru Oyamada As I was thinking about what I enjoyed as a fan was the fact that you could go on a journey that is almost planetary where you're exploring the world.