Quick Links
Square Enix’s newest RPG, Visions of Mana, is finally here and there’s a lot to thank the Mana Tree for. We’ve collected all the guides, including links to the Classes, here for you to browse and enjoy.
Review: Visions of Mana
After eighteen years, the Mana series' new entry, Visions of Mana, proves that the franchise hasn't gone anywhere.
This will act as a mini-hub for all the content you need to know on your way to the Mana Tree. Visions of Mana has sprawling semi-open worlds for you to explore, on foot or on Pikul, of course! We’ve gathered some helpful guides to make the most out of your experience, from leveling up quickly, who's in the voice cast, and to knowing the who, what, and where of every Elemental Vessel.
Most importantly, this is where you can find the Character Class Guides for all playable characters in Visions of Mana. From our brave Soul Guard Val to our singing Sproutling Julei, all of their stats, descriptions, and classes via Elemental Vessels, will be available to look at. Peruse at your leisure and find out everything you need to craft and build the best team the world of Mana has ever seen!
Character Class Guides
Other Resources
- How Long is Visions of Mana?
- All Elemental Vessels in Visions of Mana
- How to Level Up Quick in Visions of Mana
- All Visions of Mana Voice Actors
- Should You Play the Mana Series Before Visions of Mana?
Visions of Mana
Visions of Mana is a brand new title in this series revolving around the sacred sword and mana. The protagonist Val and his childhood friend Hinna, the newly appointed Alm of Fire, set off on a journey to the Mana Tree.
This game’s iconic vibrant and vast semi-open field contains adorable yet ferocious monsters, allowing you to enjoy swift three-dimensional battles using the power of the Elementals. Through adventures with friends met along the way, they start to see the truth about the world.
Must we accept our fates?
A new “Mana” tale begins here as a classic fantasy series returns to its roots.
Bold graphics full of characteristic “Mana” flair. The characters journey across a vibrant world alive with spirits.
Exploring the world: Explore the vast, semi-open world that stretches as far as the eye can see. Traverse the environment quickly and safely with new companions, the “Pikuls".
Harness the power of the Elementals: In this game, you will fight enemies using weapons that house the power of the Elementals. Change between different classes and characters to suit your playstyle and enjoy combat that has evolved both three-dimensionally and strategically.
- Franchise
- Mana Series
- Platform(s)
- PC , PS4 , PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S
- Released
- August 29, 2024
- Developer(s)
- Ouka Studios , Square Enix
- Publisher(s)
- Square Enix
- Engine
- Unreal Engine 4
- ESRB
- T For Teen Due To Fantasy Violence, Mild Suggestive Themes