JRPG publisher Square Enix dropped a Visions of Mana demo for everyone on PS5, Xbox Series systems, and PC on Tuesday. If you download the demo, you'll get three weapons for Val when the game launches on August 29.

Visions of Mana demo has around 1 hour of gameplay.

A Visions of Mana Demo Comes Out of Nowhere!

Out of the blue, Square Enix is now letting fans download the Visions of Mana demo from the Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam storefronts. Once the demo is opened on your system, you'll gain access to the following three weapons for the main character Val:

Gladius

Falx

Horn Lance

These three weapons will become available during Chapter 1 and won't be accessible straight away. The Gladius is the first weapon you'll gain, but the Falx is only obtainable through the wind class, and the Horn Lance is gained through the moon class.

The demo seems to take around an hour to finish. It features a round-up of what you should expect from the JRPG: a taste of the story, open area exploration, and intense combat. There's even a boss battle at the end. Unlike other Square Enix demos such as the Octopath Traveler games, it doesn't seem like you can transfer your demo progress into the full game.

Visions of Mana has Great Voice Talent

Multiple voice actors have confirmed their involvement in Visions of Mana. Here's the current cast list right now:

Val - Stephen Fu

Careena - Rachel Rial

Morley - Kaiji Tang

Palamena - Vanessa Lemonides

Julei - Amber Aviles

Hinna - Anairis Quinones

Aesh - Y. Chang

You'll be able to hear some of their performances in the demo. Stephen Fu is having a successful year so far with performances as Wise in Zenless Zone Zero, Lex in Unicorn Overlord, and Lancelot in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Anairis Quinones also has quite an experience history. She will be Rosalind Laveli in Ys X: Nordics and has voiced the following characters

Alex Taylor - A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Shara - Rune Factory 3 Special

Kimberly - Street Fighter 6

Feixiao - Honkai: Star Rail

The Mana series has been dormant for a long time since the PS2 era, so Visions of Mana is a big deal for fans of the franchise. In a crowded RPG scene, the series has taken a step back. However, it seems like Mana producer Masaru Oyamada has new plans for these games.

Visions of Mana will be first new entry in 15 years.

"I think the biggest thing when it comes to the defining feature of the Mana series, starting with the Mana Tree of course, is really just the world that the original creator Koichi created, which is filled with so many different wonderful and curious creatures and monsters, as well as a world that is really rich and colorful and vibrant, and I feel those are some of the defining characteristics," said Oyamada to Hardcore Gamer.