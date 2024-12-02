Visions of Mana director Ryosuke Yoshida is now working for Square Enix after leaving NetEase-owned Ouka Studios in October. Visions of Mana ended up being a relative critical success after its launch earlier this year.

Yoshida Moves to Square Enix

Yoshida said it was a "very good experience," working for the development team at Ouka Studios and NetEase in a statement on X Monday. He left the developer on Halloween. " I am happy to announce that I joined SQUARE ENIX in December," said the Visions of Mana director. "I will do my best to make a game that many people can enjoy!"

Just one day after Visions of Mana's release, NetEase reportedly laid off most of its staff at Ouka Studios. Bloomberg reported that NetEase plans to shut down the Shibuya-based company with a few left over to "oversee the rollout of its final games." After this news, it makes sense that Yoshida chose to shift to Square Enix after the successful development of Visions of Mana.

Before Visions of Mana, Yoshida was a designer for the critically acclaimed Devil May Cry 5 and 3DS title Monster Hunter: Generations. He also was an assistant planner for Lost Planet 2, arguably the best in the trilogy. Ouka Studios was formed in 2020.

Critical Praise for Visions of Mana

Currently, Visions of Mana holds a Strong rating on OpenCritic with an average Top Critic score of 77. 69% of critics recommend the title in their reviews. Hardcore Gamer gave the game a four out of five score in its review. "Visions of Mana takes the best of the series and translates it to modern-day without losing any of its charm or fun," the article said. "The gameplay is simple yet enjoyable, with anyone being able to pick up and play and utilize the great Elemental Vessel/Class system for new opportunities."

Our sister site GameRant reviewed the game with a 7/10 score. The outlet said "its breathtaking visuals, satisfying combat, and likable characters combine for a comforting, stock-standard JRPG, and if you're in the market for that, then Visions of Mana is an easy buy.

Square Enix's upcoming release schedule seems barren currently. It will have Fantasian: Neo Dimension launching in December 5, but other than that, the only other game that has a time window is Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake, which follows up the excellent HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III. Kingdom Hearts IV, Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, and Dragon Quest XII currently have TBA release dates.