Through many twists and turns, the ending of Visions of Mana tugs on the heartstrings, especially after a fierce and satisfying battle. Here's the ending of Visions of Mana, explained.

Major spoilers for the story of Visions of Mana and the game as a whole!

What Happens at the End of Visions of Mana?

After defeating all the Benevodons, the Alms make their way back to the Mana Tree to stop Daelophos from slaying the Goddess of Mana. When they arrive, Daelophos relays his desire to destroy the world and the Goddess of Mana as revenge for Cerulia. The Alms argue with him and are determined to take him down. The battle is in two parts, though, technically, is the same fight. Once you get Daelophos to half his health, he’ll evolve and become stronger with longer and more dangerous attacks. Still, use Elemental Magic against him via the opposite element of his Right Arm and you’ll beat him.

After defeating Daelophos in combat, he throws a huge blast of energy that knocks down the Alms. The battle seems to be lost, with the Alms struggling to get up. Then, out of thin air, the wishes to the Alms manifest and heal the group. From that, the ghosts of Lyza and Eoren appear to cheer Val on. With the wishes, Val uses the energy to reforge the Mana Sword. Hinna appears to Val and emboldens him to finish the job. Val vaults into the air and slays Daelophos, stopping his reign of terror. The ghosts vanish but Daelophos remains, but he concedes his fight. The Goddess of Mana tells him that his resolve and devotion to Cerulia is admirable but was deadly. Yet, he's reunited with her and they embrace, hoping that, in the next life, the two will be together and live the life they wanted to live. The two vanish and the Goddess of Mana thanks the Alms and Khoda for their help. She admits that, due to keeping the world afloat and life sustainable, went to sleep but is now back to restoring the realm.

The Goddess of Mana tells Val that he is worthy of deciding the fate of the realms. It’s a hefty responsibility, but the Alms tell him that he knows the answer to the question. Val monologs about the strength of the world’s hearts and that, in order to prosper, change is required. It’s scary and unknown, but it’s necessary so that everyone can grow. Val holds the Mana Sword to the sky and, before he says his wish, the screen turns black and the credits roll. We see shots of the many characters we’ve met on our journey, as well as the Alms living out their lives in peace.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

Much like movies, yes, Visions of Mana does have a post-credits scene, but it isn’t right after the fight. Instead, it takes place a great many years from then. Children, seemingly Val’s grandchildren, call out to Grandpa Val. Unfortunately, he's unresponsive and has “returned to the Mana Tree.” Surrounded by his loved ones, an elderly Val holds the same charm he gave to Hinna in Illystana.

A younger Val appears at the Mana Tree, where Khoda is waiting for him. Flocks of flamingos fly past the Mana Tree, where the Goddess of Mana resides. She turns into Hinna and smiles at Val. He apologizes before running to her and embracing, promising to tell her everything as the camera pans up and “The End” appears on screen.

What Was Val’s Wish in Visions of Mana?

Judging on the Alms’ desire to return to their normal lives and aid their respective communities, Val’s wish seems to indicate that the Alms were not to be sacrificed and for the world to prosper regularly. This is a departure from previous Mana titles like Secret of Mana and Legend of Mana, as sacrifice usually plays a part of the end. In essence, the only person sacrificed was Hinna by Eoren, and technically Lyza. We do see the world thriving, as Val was able to have a family and leave a legacy for his village of Tianeea and for the world. It’s unknown how the rest of the Alms are and their regions. Still, if Val’s reunion with Hinna was anything, the other Alms may reunite with their lost loved ones at the Mana Tree come their time as heroes.

