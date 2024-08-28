In Visions of Mana, you can choose a variety of classes for your party with differing benefits for each. Here are the class options and details for each Elemental Vessel class for Julei.

Related Review: Visions of Mana After eighteen years, the Mana series' new entry, Visions of Mana, proves that the franchise hasn't gone anywhere.

Who is Julei in Visions of Mana?

Close

A Sproutling with a song in their heart, Julei, the final party member, has taken care of their fellow Sproutlings in Verdeus Borough. They water their friends in hopes that one day they'll wake up, though once called upon to be the Alm of Wood, they take on an even bigger responsibility. They aren't the strongest fighter in your party, but that doesn't stop them from being a huge asset to your team. With their HP and stat boosting/lowering skills, Julei is your best friend if getting the most out of your fight is your prerogative.

All classes were reset with base weapons, so stats like Attack and Magic Attack may vary depending on weapon. Also, the comparisons were made from the Custodian class.

Base Class: Custodian

Weapon Type: Wand

Class Strike: Blossom Blast

HP MP +0 +0

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +0 +0 +0 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +0 +0 +0 +0 +0

This is the basic class you start Visions of Mana with. It's the standard Wand and basic attacks, though you can still add different spells and such to outfit it to your liking. However, you won't get any benefits of other classes like more HP, damage, or defense. Still, if you want to keep an even playing field, stick with Custodian.

Class: Piper (Sylphid Boomerang)

Weapon Type: Umbrella

Class Strike: Scatter Cyclone

HP MP +76 -17

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +7 -13 +66 -8

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +6 +60 -12 -8 -31

The first unlockable class through acquiring the Sylphid Boomerang, the Piper class grants Julei an Umbrella and a Wind-based Class Strike. It's a Buff-support class that prioritizes defense over all others. Still, Piper can use a plethora of strong Summons to aid in the fight. Upgrading this class will aid regeneration of HP and MP, as well as provide backup with Summons. This class is perfect for those who want Julei to lean into more of a support role and help those on the field with Summons and buffs.

Class: Occultist (Luna Globe)

Weapon Type: Wand

Class Strike: Florid Moonlight

HP MP -75 +5

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +9 +34 +0 -18

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +9 +0 +34 -17 -20

The second unlockable class through acquiring the Luna Globe, the Occultist class gives Julei back a Wand and a Moon-based Class Strike. It's a Range class that does feel a bit more combat-heavy than others. There are a lot of ranged Moon attacks you can gain, as well as new basic moves. Upgrading this class will add damage benefits and nulling for Julei on the battlefield. This class is great for those who want to have Julei partake in the fight like the others.

Class: Scholar (Undine Flask)

Weapon Type: Wand

Class Strike: Lotus Scourge

HP MP -37 -4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +0 +26 +0 -8

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +0 +0 +26 -8 +0

The third unlockable class through acquiring the Undine Flask, the Scholar class provides Julei with a Wand and a Water-based Class Strike. It's a Healer class that aids those still on the battlefield with HP regeneration. Furthermore, the Scholar class can increase the effectiveness of items should MP run dry. Upgrading this class will further Julei's healing abilities and potentially give free uses of items. This class is suitable for those who want to act as a full-on Healer.

Class: Gatekeeper (Salamando Candle)

Weapon Type: Hammer

Class Strike: Crimson Impact

HP MP +114 -23

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +62 -55 +75 -27

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +54 +69 -48 -25 -41

The fourth unlockable class through acquiring the Salamando Candle, the Gatekeeper class supplies Julei with a Hammer (close-combat) and a Fire-based Class Strike. Funny enough, despite the drastic Attack buff, it is a Healer class. This is because, while dealing great damage to enemies, Gatekeeper provides ongoing regeneration for HP to Julei and those on the field. Upgrading this class will grant you further HP regeneration benefits and reducing elemental damage. This class is perfect for players who want a taste of the action but want to play it safe while doing so.

Class: Hunter (Gnome Shovel)

Weapon Type: Hammer

Class Strike: Crushing Meteor

HP MP +0 -21

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +88 -55 +18 -37

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +80 +17 -48 -34 +31

The fifth unlockable class through acquiring the Gnome Shovel, the Hunter class livens Julei up with a Hammer and a Ground-based Class Strike. This is Julei's only Melee class, and you can see why with the huge Attack boost. While Julei stays outside of combat, using the Hunter class grants him more of an active battler with added bonuses by using a Class Strike. Upgrading this class will increase Julei's damage output to bosses and even fully recover the party after a Class Strike. This class is ideal for those who aim to have an all-damage team or just want Julei to fight alongside you in combat.

Class: Sage (Dryad Sprig)

Weapon Type: Umbrella

Class Strike: Rain Carnation

HP MP -37 +5

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +7 -22 +18 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +6 +17 -21 +0 +0

The sixth unlockable class through acquiring the Dryad Sprig, the Sage class reunites Julei with their Umbrella and a Wood-based Class Strike. We return to the Healer class, though this one helps for those on the field that are a bit worse for wear. Julei gains a lot more support skills, including revival ones for fainted allies. Upgrading this class will further in the aid of those who fainted and, if Julei does, can revive everyone else. This class is great for players who need someone to help when the situation is dire and spark life back into the party.

Class: High Cleric (Lumina Lantern)

Weapon Type: Hammer

Class Strike: Seeded Flash

HP MP -75 +9

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +11 -47 +9 +66

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +3 +9 -40 +60 +10

The seventh unlockable class through acquiring the Lumina Lantern, the High Cleric class grants Julei a Hammer and a Light-based Class Strike. It's a Healer class that makes up for lost HP with a good number of HP regeneration traits. Julei does get some self-love, like increasing HP recovery for their own healing but does gain some Light healing magic like Twinkle Rain (removes status effects). Upgrading this class will grant nullifying fatal blows and party-wide healing. This class is great for players who want a Healer who can take care of the team and themselves when it comes to staying alive.

Class: Necromancer (Shade Sight)

Weapon Type: Umbrella

Class Strike: Wilting Gloom

HP MP -75 +9

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +24 +4 +37 -27

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +23 +34 +5 -25 -41

The final unlockable class, through acquiring the Shade Sight, is the Necromancer class, which bestows Julei back with their Umbrella and a Dark-based Class Strike. It's a Debuff-support, unlike Piper, yet boasts the same damage-reducing perks. There are some Summons to be earned as well, like Ghost and Bumpkin. Upgrading this class will grant you the powerful Dark Curse, which decreases all of an enemy's stats, and can be boosted to all enemies. This class is ideal for those who need to level the playing field for strong enemies and want to have backup doing so with Summons.

Next Should You Play the Mana Series Before Visions of Mana? With Visions of Mana on the horizon, do you need to play the previous Mana games beforehand? Let's answer that question!