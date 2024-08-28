In Visions of Mana, you can choose a variety of classes for your party with differing benefits for each. Here are the class options and details for each Elemental Vessel class for Morley.

Who is Morley in Visions of Mana?

Morley is the appointed Alm of the Moon and third playable party member of your Mana Tree traveling trope. Troubled by his past, he seeks to redeem himself and ensure the safety of Etaern. His literal cat-like reflexes and precision with the blade match his astute and knightly demeanor. As part of the group, he adds a voice of reason and righteousness, as well as someone who can get the job done with grace and style.

All classes were reset with base weapons, so stats like Attack and Magic Attack may vary depending on the weapon. Also, the comparisons were made from the Ranger class.

Base Class: Ranger

Weapon Type: Katana

Class Strike: Rending Brand

HP MP +0 +0

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +0 +0 +0 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +0 +0 +0 +0 +0

This is the basic class you start Visions of Mana with. It's the standard Katana and basic attacks, though you can still add different spells and such to outfit it to your liking. However, you won't get any benefits from other classes like more HP, damage, or Defense. Still, if you want to keep an even playing field, stick with Ranger.

Class: Nomad (Sylphid Boomerang)

Weapon Type: Knife

Class Strike: Gale Slice

HP MP +114 -5

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -41 +2 +25 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -35 +25 +5 +0 +0

The first unlockable class through acquiring the Sylphid Boomerang, the Nomad gives Morley a Knife (a quick weapon) and a Wind-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class that gives Morley some Stamina and HP, but not too much. Still, Nomad is a rather helpful class for, outside of slash attacks, when critical hits are your forte, as its abilities and perks help up the chances of them happening and dealing damage. When upgraded, it can improve critical rates and resist stun and knock-back. The Nomad class is perfect for those who want to hit hard with criticals and use crit boosts frequently.

Class: Nightblade (Luna Globe)

Weapon Type: Knife

Class Strike: Sunset Gleam

HP MP -76 +4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -7 +12 -9 -19

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -1 -9 +14 -17 +77

The second unlockable class through acquiring the Luna Globe, the Nightblade class outfits Morley with a Knife and a Moon-based Class Strike. It's another Melee class, but puts a lot of stock in Luck and MP. Unlike Nomad, Nightblade puts all its abilities into critical hits and rates. Upgrading the class will give you a variety of perks that increase the power and potential of critical hits, with one giving you a 10% chance to instantly take out an enemy with one blow. This class is great for those who like to take risks and reap the benefits of doing so,

Class: Ascetic (Undine Flask)

Weapon Type: Cane

Class Strike: Ocean Breaker

HP MP +38 -5

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -21 +18 +34 -9

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -23 +34 +12 -8 -8

The third unlockable class through acquiring the Undine Flask, the Ascetic class grants Morley a Cane and a Water-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class, though most go to Stamina and Magic Attacks. The Ascetic class is one abundant with stun-related abilities and Water moves. It does cater somewhat to Magic users, but more so ones that hit hard or cause ailments. Upgrading the class will allow you to have a better chance of stunning enemies and getting more out of them when inflicted. This class is ideal for those who aim to set up enemies with ailments and let you or others get the last laugh.

Class: Rogue (Salamando Candle)

Weapon Type: Katana

Class Strike: Piercing Passion

HP MP +0 +4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -17 -20 +8 +11

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -17 +8 -17 +9 +9

The fourth unlockable class through acquiring the Salamando Candle, the Rogue class reunites Morley with his Katana, along with a Fire-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class like those before it, even if the stats make it seem a bit lackluster in the damage department. What the Rogue class does well by is with trap moves, which activate upon touch by enemy. Upgrading the class will better suit trap moves with possible poison affliction and even increase the chance of a big Lucre payout. This class is great for those who utilize traps and want to get the most out of them (and get richer in the process).

Class: Ninja Master (Gnome Shovel)

Weapon Type: Knife

Class Strike: Extermination

HP MP -70 +8

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -50 +51 -9 +11

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -44 -9 +48 +9 +9

The fifth unlockable class through acquiring the Gnome Shovel, the Ninja Master class equips Morley with his Knife, along with an Earth-based Class Strike. Unlike the classes before it, Ninja Master is actually a Range class, as it does include a wide range of elemental AOE moves like Dirt Diversion and Thunder Technique. Upgrading the class will improve the Ninja moves you get (Diversions) and your magic output with MP. This class is perfect for those who want Morley to be more of a helper than a hitter.

Class: Samurai (Dryad Sprig)

Weapon Type: Katana

Class Strike: Formless Slash

HP MP -75 +12

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +17 -20 +0 -9

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +17 +0 -17 -8 +0

The sixth unlockable class through acquiring the Dryad Sprig, the Samurai class sets Morley up with his Katana and a Wood-based Class Strike. It is a Melee class, though a great deal of the stats go in favor of MP. Despite this, Samurai focuses a lot of attention on attacking, granting you higher damage rates and protection. Upgrading the class will improve your attack and decreasing potential damage taken. This class is suitable for those who want to make the most out of Morley as an attacker.

Class: Sovereign (Lumina Lantern)

Weapon Type: Cane

Class Strike: Solar Shuffle

HP MP +76 +0

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -47 -31 +51 +20

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -49 +51 -31 +17 +0

The seventh unlockable class through acquiring the Lumina Lantern, the Sovereign class brightens up Morley's game with a Cane and a Light-based Class Strike. It is a Melee class that focuses on Defense and HP. The Sovereign class comes with a good number of benefits for those on the battlefield, like reduced damage. Upgrading the class will further lessen damage taken and make attacks more powerful and forceful. This class is great for those who want to stay in the game and keep the ship afloat.

Class: Soothsayer (Shade Sight)

Weapon Type: Cane

Class Strike: Ambitious Gambit

HP MP +0 +0

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -72 +57 +17 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -74 +17 +46 +0 +17

The final unlockable class through acquiring the Shade Sight, the Soothsayer class grants Morley a Cane and a Dark-based Class Strike. It is a Range class that acts more like support than attack. Soothsayer serves as an ailment-booster, improving the effectiveness of them when used. Upgrading the class will improve damage to status-afflicted enemies and even increase the chances of passsing them to enemies. This class is great for those who, like Ascetic, want to ail enemies and get them while they are down.

