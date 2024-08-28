In Visions of Mana, you can choose a variety of classes for your party with differing benefits for each. Here are the class options and details for each Elemental Vessel class for Palamena.

Who is Palamena in Visions of Mana?

As the Queen of Illystana, Palamena has been keeping the royal city afloat since her father's passing yet yearns for adventure outside the castle. With her crowning as the Alm of Water, she promises to make the world a better place for her brother, Prince Iain. On the battlefield, Palamena is a Magic fiend, utilizing multiple spells for various elements. While she keeps her distance, she can be very helpful with targeting weaknesses and getting in some good hits.

All classes were reset with base weapons, so stats like Attack and Magic Attack may vary depending on the weapon. Also, the comparisons were made from the Monarch class.

Base Class: Monarch

Weapon Type: Flail

Class Strike: Icy Impact

HP MP +0 +0

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +0 +0 +0 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +0 +0 +0 +0 +0

This is the basic class you start Visions of Mana with. It's the standard Flail and basic attacks, though you can still add different spells and such to outfit it to your liking. However, you won't get any benefits from other classes like more HP, damage, or defense. Still, if you want to keep an even playing field, stick with Monarch.

Class: Rune Seer (Sylphid Boomerang)

Weapon Type: Boots

Class Strike: Papillon Piroutte

HP MP +38 -5

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -6 -13 +34 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -6 +34 -12 +0 -8

The first unlockable class through acquiring the Sylphid Boomerang, the Rune Seer gifts Palamena with Boots (close-combat) and a Wind-based Class Strike. It's a Range class that, while low on Attack to start, can crush lower-level enemies easily. Palamena gains a lot of Magic that can help add paralysis effects to enemies, making them vunerable. Upgrading this class will further her Magic skills and damage output and taking. This class is ideal for want Palamena to help take care of smaller enemies while you focus on the tougher foes.

Class: Majesty

Weapon Type: Boots

Class Strike: Moon March

HP MP +76 +10

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +4 -30 +51 -34

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +4 +51 -29 -34 -17

The second unlockable class, through acquiring the Luna Globe, the Majesty class gives Palamena some Boots and a Moon-based Class Strike. It's a Range class that shines a (moon)light on Moon Magic and party stat boosts. Her MP grants her more time to use Magic skills and restore HP for the party. Upgrading this class will provide more Moon skills and added stat benefits on the battlefield. This class is perfect for those who want to ensure the party's safety, both offensively and defensively.

Class: Grand Diviner (Undine Flask)

Weapon Type: Sickle

Class Strike: Water Waltz

HP MP -38 +41

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -14 +0 +0 -9

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -13 +0 +0 -9 +0

The third unlockable class through acquiring the Undine Flask, the Majesty class outfits Palamena with a Sickle (heavy) and a Water-based Class Strike. It's a Range class with the best stats for Magic. Her giant MP grants her more chances to use Magic, specifically Water with freezing effects. Upgrading this class will provide more Water skills, a Doppelgänger skill that spawns another Palamena to fight, and added damage and casting improvements. This class is ideal for those who use a lot of Magic and want a more active presence on the field.

Class: Masquer (Salamando Candle)

Weapon Type: Boots

Class Strike: Fiery Firmament

HP MP +0 -15

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +31 -38 +43 -26

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +31 +43 -37 -26 +26

The fourth unlockable class through acquiring the Salamando Candle, the Masquer class gives Boots and a Fire-based Class Strike to Palamena. It's a Melee class that powers up your regular and special attacks. By sprinting, you can gain power and unleash more damage. Upgrading this class grants Palamena immunity to stat decreases, fire skills, and an invulnerable Class Strike. This class is great for those who want to make Palamena into a strong fighter.

Class: Magus (Gnome Shovel)

Weapon Type: Flail

Class Strike: Terra Firma

HP MP -38 +4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -10 +60 +0 -26

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -10 +0 +60 -26 +17

The fifth unlockable class through acquiring the Gnome Shovel, the Magus class gives back Palamena her Flail and a Ground-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class that has a high Magic Attack, and for good reason. With access to powerful Ground attacks, you can get the most out of your damage output. Upgrading this class will unlock stat benefits for Palamena when at low HP or with fallen allies on the field. This class is perfect for those who prefer Palamena to be more on the offense in terms of Magic.

Class: Beastleader (Dryad Sprig)

Weapon Type: Flail

Class Strike: Thistle Thrash

HP MP +38 +0

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +19 -17 +9 -17

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +19 +9 -17 -7 +0

The sixth unlockable class through acquiring the Dryad Sprig, the Beastleader class supplies Palamena with a Flail and a wood-based Class Strike. It's a Range class with the added benefit of monster summoning, much like Careena's Conjurer class. Unlike it, though, Beastleader increases the effects of your Summons on the battlefield. Upgrading the class will unlock instant Summoning and new Summons like the fiery Axe Beak. This class is great for those who want to cover more ground and control the field.

Class: Archmage (Lumina Lantern)

Weapon Type: Sickle

Class Strike: Dawn's Divide

HP MP +0 +4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -24 -8 +17 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -23 +17 -8 +0 +9

The seventh unlockable class through acquiring the Lumina Lantern, the Archmage class equips Palamena back with her Sickle and a Light-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class with a variety of useful skills and abilities. Light Magic is a key part of the class, making it useful to use against those who are weak to it. Upgrading the class will unlock more Light Magic and strengthen damage output/receiving. This class is suitable for players who want to aim at weaknesses and keep the odds balanced.

Class: Reaper (Shade Sight)

Weapon Type: Sickle

Class Strike: Mass Mortality

HP MP +38 -15

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +80 -17 +26 -34

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +81 +26 -17 -34 -25

The final unlockable class through acquiring the Shade Sight, the Reaper class gives Palamena her Sickle and a Dark-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class that will pack an enormously powerful punch, if the Attack stat is anything to go by. In addition to Dark Magic, you'll gain some silence-afflicting additions to your moves. Upgrading the class will add more Dark Magic to your arsenal and give you chances to silence enemies with normal and special attacks. This class is perfect for playing the main damage dealer of the group and aiding others with ailment-causing moves.

