An upcoming Square Enix RPG Visions of Mana will be making its grand debut on August 29 this year. It will be released simultaneously on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

To coincide with the release date announcement, Square Enix has uploaded a new Visions of Mana trailer. It showcases the stunning environments of the game, including the shimmering reservoir surrounding the Mana Tree. The visuals look like they're ripped from a painting.

We've finally got confirmation on who will be voicing the characters, including Stephen Fu as the protagonist Val. Fu has been Lancelot in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Lex in Unicorn Overlord, and Leon Volclain from Starfield. Rachel Rial is performing as the Oracle of Wind Careena; she was Maria in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Nephthys in Mythic Heroes.

Gameplay for all five main characters Val, Careena, Morley, Palamena, and Julei were shown during the trailer. They also have Elemental Vessels, which shift the classes of your heroes and helps them gain new abilities.

Similar to Genshin Impact and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Square Enix confirms there are elemental triggers based on your powers. According to the press release, they're "used to unlock new places to explore and find hidden items on the map."

Two companions are also shown off during the trailer, including Ramcoh, Aesh, and Hinna. They'll be helping from the side and won't be playable.

For those who want to dive into this new adventure, there are a bunch of special editions to consider. There will of course be the Standard Edition both physically and digitally. However, there's also the Digital Deluxe Edition. It includes:

Mana Superstars Costume Set

Mana Series BGM Bundle

24 hours early access to the game.

If you want to upgrade to the Collector's Edition, however, here's what it includes:

Ramcoh Plush

Art of Mana Special Issue Art Book

Visions of Mana Original Soundtrack

Collector's Edition Special Box

The Collector's Edition is only available through the Square Enix Store, unfortunately.

A Year Worth Remembering For Its JRPGs?

2024 has been a fantastic year for Japanese RPGs so far. We started with the wonderful Granblue Fantasy: Relink this year, and then a few months later, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth impressed with its deep gameplay and beautiful open world.

"The story is an enjoyable ride from start to finish that blends a captivating story filled with interesting crew members and exhilarating action-packed gameplay," said our review for Granblue Fantasy: Relink.