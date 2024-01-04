Key Takeaways Square Enix announces Visions of Mana, a new action RPG in the Mana series, set to release in 2024

Players will assume the role of Val, a young man from the Fire Village of Tianeea, and venture on an epic journey to the Tree of Mana.

Visions of Mana will feature a visually stunning semi-open field to explore, dynamic real-time combat, and a mix of tradition and innovation in gameplay.

Get ready to embark on a captivating journey as Square Enix brings Mana enthusiasts an exhilarating new adventure with the announcement of Visions of Mana. Set to be released in 2024, this long-awaited addition to the Mana series marks the return to its action-RPG roots after a hiatus of over 15 years. Dive into the enchanting world of Visions of Mana and join Val, a curious and carefree young man, as he ventures across a semi-open field in an expansive, vibrant adventure.

Meet Val and the Fire Village of Tianeea

In Visions of Mana, players assume the role of Val, a spirited young man residing in the Fire Village of Tianeea. The game unfolds once every four years when the Faerie visits various regions to choose alms - individuals destined to embark on a journey to the Tree of Mana, the guardian of the world's vital flow of mana. Val's childhood friend is chosen as the alm, prompting him to set out on an epic journey to accompany her as the soul guard.

An Expansive Semi-Open Field Awaits

Visions of Mana offers players a visually stunning and immersive experience as they explore an expansive semi-open field. The vibrant and detailed environments beautifully capture the series' themes of nature and elemental aspects of mana. Uncover secrets hidden within these vast areas and engage in thrilling battles against both familiar foes like Rabites and newly-introduced monsters.

Dynamic Real-Time Combat

Staying true to the Mana series tradition, Visions of Mana features real-time and fast-paced party-based combat. Engage in battles with strategic depth, requiring players to carefully observe both enemies and the environment to emerge victorious in thrilling skirmishes. The combat system promises a mix of tradition and innovation, ensuring an exciting and dynamic gameplay experience for both seasoned fans and newcomers alike.

Release Details

Visions of Mana is set to launch in 2024 and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Windows and Steam. With its return to the mainline Mana series, fans can anticipate a gaming experience that combines the nostalgic charm of the past with the cutting-edge technology of the present.

Prepare to be captivated by the magic of Visions of Mana as Square Enix takes the Mana series to new heights. With its vibrant visuals, engaging storyline and dynamic gameplay, this highly-anticipated release is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans old and new alike. Stay tuned for updates and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey in 2024.