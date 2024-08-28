In Visions of Mana, you can choose a variety of classes for your party with differing benefits for each. Here are the class options and details for each Elemental Vessel class for Val.

Who is Val in Visions of Mana?

Val is the protagonist of Visions of Mana and the first playable party member of your Mana Tree traveling trope. As the Soul Guard, it's his job to protect the Alms and ensure their safety in and out of the fight. His adaptability to situations and headstrong personality translate directly to his combat style, which relies on close-combat swordplay and damage.

All classes were reset with base weapons, so stats like Attack and Magic Attack may vary depending on the weapon. Also, comparisons were made from the Guard class.

Base Class: Guard

Weapon Type: Short Sword

Class Strike: Phoenix Fervor

HP MP +0 +0

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +0 +0 +0 +0

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +0 +0 +0 +0 +0

This is the basic class you start Visions of Mana with. It's the standard Small Sword and basic attacks, though you can still add different spells and such to outfit it to your liking. However, you won't get any benefits from other classes, like more HP, damage, or Defense. Still, if you want to keep an even playing field, stick with Guard.

Class: Rune Knight (Sylphid Boomerang)

Weapon Type: Great Sword

Class Strike: Garuda Tempest

HP MP -46 +13

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +26 +39 -39 -39

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +20 -34 +30 -34 -17

The first unlockable class through acquiring the Sylphid Boomerang, the Rune Knight outfits Val with a Great Sword (a heavy weapon) and a Wind-based Class Strike. It's a melee class, so damage is a key part. However, its biggest strength comes with Saber Magic, which imbues your weapon (or others) with elements like Thunder, Light, Fire, and Moon. Upgrading the Rune Knight class will give you more elements, as well as upgrading the effects of Saber Magic, like higher Attack and extended time. This class is great for those who use Saber Magic and want to hit enemies where it hurts with their elemental weaknesses.

Class: Aegis (Luna Globe)

Weapon Type: Lance

Class Strike: Garmr Ray

HP MP +46 -4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +12 -3 +84 -49

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +6 +66 -6 -43 -9

The second unlockable class through acquiring the Luna Globe, the Aegis class gives Val a Lance (an Attack/Defense weapon) and a Moon-based Class Strike. It's a Tank class, hence the hefty boost to Defense. While not too heavy with the hits, the class makes Val more of a defender, letting him create elemental resistance for himself and his party with shields. Upgrading the Aegis class will give you more elements like Light, Dark, and Water, as well as Defense perks like raised Defense with fortified shields and HP boost through recoverables. This class is perfect for those who want to ensure all bases are covered with Defense and keep the party safe and you safer.

Class: Duelist (Undine Flask)

Weapon Type: Great Sword

Class Strike: Serpent Surge

HP MP +0 -4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +133 -10 +0 -68

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +113 +0 -13 -60 +8

The third unlockable class through acquiring the Undine Flask, the Duelist class returns the Great Sword to Val and adds a Water-based Class Strike. It's a melee class that bolsters a massive increase in damage. Dealing powerful blows and stunning foes is the focus of Duelist at the cost of leaving yourself open to Magic attacks. Upgrading the Duelist class will add possible freezing elements to attacks as well as lowering Defense after a special attack. This class is ideal for those who trudge into battle to do one thing and one thing only: cause a lot of damage.

Class: Liege (Salamando Candle)

Weapon Type: Lance

Class Strike: Horus Inferno

HP MP -46 +4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +25 -3 +26 -58

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +17 +15 -6 -51 +0

The fourth unlockable class through acquiring the Salamando Candle, the Liege class equips Val with a Lance again with a Fire-based Class Strike. It's a Tank class like Aegis, though this class is a bit more balanced with its allotment. Still, the +4 MP allows Val to outfit himself with more elemental resistance for himself and his party with shields. Upgrading the Liege class will give you two elemental shields (Stone and Fire, both regular and party) and a bunch of perks that prioritize the party, giving them boosts in Attack and Defense. This class is great for those who want to further Val as a support for the party and give them a leg up in battle.

Class: Weapon Master (Gnome Shovel)

Weapon Type: Small Sword

Class Strike: Cerberus Strike

HP MP +46 -8

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense -13 -9 +20 -19

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck -11 +17 -8 -17 +25

The fifth unlockable class, through acquiring the Gnome Shovel, is the Weapon Master class, which finally gives Val back the light Small Sword and lets you use an Earth-based Class Strike. It's considered a Tank class that, as stats show, doesn't seem to add much to your repertoire. However, if you are someone who likes to use projectile abilities in combat and stunning, Weapon Master is for you. Upgrading the Weapon Master class will add potential stun and silence effects to enemies and grant access to Stone Saber, Stone Saber+, and Throwing Knives, which come in handy with groups of foes. This class is ideal for those who trudge into battle ready to cause damage from afar and aid their team.

Class: Edelfrei (Dryad Sprig)

Weapon Type: Small Sword

Class Strike: Quetzalcoatl Reave

HP MP -91 +4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +11 +10 +11 -39

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +9 +9 +9 -34 +17

The sixth unlockable class through acquiring the Dryad Sprig, the Edelfrei class is another Small Sword class for Val and lets you use a Wood-based Class Strike. It's a Tank class and does add a lot of positive numbers to your stats, minus HP, Spirit and Magic Defense. The term 'light as a feather" is apt for Edelfrei, as movement and adaptability are integral to the class. However, upgrading the Edelfrei class comes with the added benefits of both Wood-based magic and weakness voiding, letting you cause damage regardless of the enemies' affinity or not. This class is ideal for those who want to be covered on almost all cylinders, both for small and large enemies.

Class: Paladin (Lumina Lantern)

Weapon Type: Lance

Class Strike: Unicorn Charge

HP MP +0 +0

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +12 -3 +6 -10

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +6 -2 -6 -9 -17

The seventh unlockable class through acquiring the Lumina Lantern, the Paladin class brings Val a Lance and a Light-based Class Strike. It's yet another Tank class like Aegis and Edelfrei, though it shares more similarities with Liege in that it is balanced in stat allotment. Like the others, more elemental shields are given and the emphasis on resistance is still prevalent. The true colors of the Paladin class come from upgrading it, which puts the HP of you and your team first, giving you perks of gaining HP with a fortified shield. This class is great for those who want to further Val as a support for the party and give them a leg up in battle.

Class: Berserker (Shade Sight)

Weapon Type: Great Sword

Class Strike: Raven Shriek

HP MP +91 +4

Attack Magic Attack Defense Magic Defense +39 +9 -30 -39

Strength Stamina Intellect Spirit Luck +31 -26 +4 -34 -17

The final unlockable class through acquiring the Shade Sight is the Berserker class, which gives Val a Great Sword to Val and a Dark-based Class Strike. It's a Melee class like Duelist but spreads the allotment to HP and MP as well as damage. Your Defense does take a hit, but there's a perk to this. Upgrading the Berserker class will give you traits that will bump up your Attack if you reach 50% or lower health. This means that you can, realistically, get stronger with every blow you receive. This class is perfect for those who want to heighten the intensity of each battle and feel great doing it.

