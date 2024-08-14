Key Takeaways Visions of Mana breathes new life into the Mana series after 15 years, offering a fresh yet familiar gameplay experience.

The game features stunning artistic visuals and expansive landscapes, providing a storybook backdrop for a grand adventure.

With streamlined combat, a diverse cast of characters, and a gorgeous soundtrack, Visions of Mana looks to capture the essence of the Mana franchise.

The Mana series is one that has shaped the hearts of many RPG players. Whether it was thwarting the Dark Glaive's plans in Final Fantasy Adventure, riding on Flammie's back in Secret of Mana or choosing who to play as in Trials of Mana, its touch on the genre has been felt universally. The Mana series, however, has become dormant since the last mainline game, 2007's Dawn of Mana, with only a few spin-offs and remakes to bear. Now, the series is given new life with the release of Visions of Mana, the next mainline installment in the storied franchise. I had the pleasure of playing a few hours of the game prior to its release. After my initial time with Visions of Mana, it's safe to say the series hasn't lost any of its charm or core of what made it such a cherished IP.

A Whole New World

While 2020's Trials of Mana remake brought the series to modern-day audiences, Visions of Mana looks to be the ideal starting point for those wanting to explore the franchise. With that, everything feels made specifically for this generation in terms of graphics and gameplay. It has that distinct shine that titles like 2013's Tomb Raider and 2023's Final Fantasy XVI had when bringing a fresh yet familiar spin on the IP. While many series elements like enemies and concepts return, Visions of Mana is a new single-player story within the Mana universe, with different locales and premises. Yet, I couldn't help but be reminded of the past while I explored and battled my way through the game's world.

The narrative so far in Visions of Mana does craft that same feeling of grandiosity that past titles have conjured up. As the Soul Guard, you, as the brave and passionate swordsman Val, are tasked to find and safely escort all the Alms (including Val's close friend Hinna) to the Mana Tree. It's a simple concept, but one apt for a series that keeps with tradition. Though, hopefully it takes more risk, as it plays it safe with some of the plot points. Still, it does help that the world and landscapes you travel through are beautiful. Sprawling green pastures, wintry tundras and picturesque towns built an almost storybook backdrop for the grand adventure, adding to its already fantastical charm and art design.

As I said before, the world of Visions of Mana, at least from what I've seen so far, has been stunning. The game isn't entirely open-world, but the sections I got to visit were fairly big like Rime Falls and Fallow Steppe. While traveling on foot was an option (and one I did quite often), using the Pikuls, which are fuzzy cute dog-like creatures, to ride around was pretty fun. Jumping off small cliffs or running through meadows of green grass was a blast and made getting from Point A to Point B all the more engaging. I did choose to spend time on foot for battling, Pikuls brought a nice and alternative alternative to get to where you need to go.

Let The Battles Begin!

Visions of Mana's gameplay is fairly similar to 2020's Trials of Mana, with players fighting in a semi-open battlefield and assigning tasks to party members. Though, unlike its former, it's simplified the Ring System and commands, leading to a more streamlined process. For those who haven't played Trials of Mana or other Mana games, think of it like 2021's Tales of Arise in that players can switch between characters and use their abilities to take down a few foes. I had access to three other party members outside of Val: Morley, Careena, and Palamena. You can switch up your party to fit your needs, like building an all-round team with Careena on magic, Morley on speed, and Val with damage, which was my go-to. Visions of Mana, however, allows players to mix and match skills and tactics, giving you the freedom to play whatever way you desire, which is great.

Speaking of battle, the combat can feel, at times, a bit on the slower and simpler side. It's a lot more noticeable in the beginning, with sword attacks feeling like they take too much time to connect. It doesn't feel as snappy as, say Kingdom Hearts, but over time, that speed comes in handy for strategy, especially when new party members join. You have to actively think about what moves you'll perform and what to have your party members do, whether it's to attack other enemies or provide support. While the variety of abilities was limiting in the preview section, I found myself using every single one and finding out what works best in battle.

One of Visions of Mana's big features is the Vessel System, which allows players to assign a Class to characters via Elemental Vessels. For example, giving Val the Sylphid Boomerang will transform him into a claymore-wielding wind warrior, in-game as Rune Knight, outfitting in silver and blue. Each one comes with a different ability, like the Luna Globe can stop time and slow enemies so you can lay on the hurt. It brings some variety to the party and to the way combat is done, as different classes offer varying stat boosts, abilities, and weapons. Personally, I had Morley with the Luna Globe for his dagger-based Nightblade class, Val with the Undine Flask and the heavy blade wielding Duelist class, and Careena with the Sylphid Boomerang and her buff-debuff Dancer class.

Party in the M.A.N.A

When it comes to the main party, the characters seem on par with RPG games akin to it. Their designs are great and fit right into the world of Mana with interesting backstories to boot. It does feel too early to judge chemistry, but there was playful banter between members that was nice to see. Furthermore, we do see their personalities transfer to their combat styles. For example, Val's weapons can tend to be more heavy-handed, so timing and placement is key, much like a Tank. Morley is more of a speedster, however, bolstering quick agility but not as damaging. In the narrative, Morley is an 'action first, talk later' person (or cat-boy, in his case), while Careena, the magic user, is bold, brash and as explosive as her personality. It'll be interesting to see how those will last further in the game, as well as what other characters will bring to the table.

Like other entries, there were a handful of interesting enemies to face off against in the preview section. While the early-on foes were not too challenging, the latter part ones, like Fullmetal Hugger, put up quite a good fight. I found myself using the Ring System to use healing items and cast helpful long-range spells and elemental charges on weapons. You can feel the importance of losing a party member or being under-leveled, so constant battling and balancing party is key to succeeding.

Finally, I'd be remiss to not talk about Visions of Mana's soundtrack because, like those before it, it is gorgeous. The swells and grace of the music perfectly match the look and feel of the fantastical world the game brings. In particular, the battle themes are rambunctious and lively, making each battle just as intense. The Mana series is renowned for its music, so it's no surprise that Visions of Mana seems to keep that streak going, if it can keep it up in the full game. It does add to the nostalgic charm of the title, as many fans will find a sense of familiarity within it. Whether or not it can do that and live up to those before it is known only by the Mana Tree.

With all that said, for a new entry in a series seemingly lost to time, Visions of Mana feels like the franchise hasn't gone anywhere. The whimsical and colorful world fans know and love feels very much intact and the narrative looks to provide an entertaining and delightful experience. While the combat does feel sluggish, Visions of Mana is shaping up to prove that the series can adapt and do so with charm and creativity.

Visions of Mana launches on August 29 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam, Windows and Xbox Series X|S. A demo for the game is available now for those who want to try the title out before release.