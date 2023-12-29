Key Takeaways WalkScape is an indie mobile MMORPG inspired by RuneScape that uses walking in real life as a key gameplay mechanic.

The developer has obtained a license from Jagex to use the "RuneScape" trademark, but the agreement does not cover other elements from the game.

WalkScape's mechanics are designed to leverage real-world movement, with a user-friendly interface and a commitment to community engagement. It blends gaming and fitness for an innovative experience.

WalkScape can be desribed as a pixel art indie mobile MMORPG inspired by classic RuneScape, introducing a twist: rather than active gameplay, players make progress by walking in real life. This approach transforms physical activity into a central element of the gaming experience. Set in the captivating World of Arenum, players embark on an exciting journey through diverse regions, engaging in activities, exploring services, and discovering new locations. With a Reddit community of 15k, there is potential for the project.

In a developer blog schamppu announced that the Closed Beta Begins on January 18th, 2023.

Potential Agreement with Jagex?

Here is what is most interesting to me is that the developer mentions an agreement with Jagex, the developer of RuneScape. According to the post:

The agreement with Jagex involves WalkScape obtaining an official license to use the "RuneScape" trademarks in its marketing materials and within the game itself. Negotiations were conducted with Jagex's legal team, resulting in a positive outcome where Jagex has granted permission for WalkScape to use the specific trademark.

In-Game Images

However, it is emphasized that Jagex is not directly connected to WalkScape, and the license only covers the use of the name "RuneScape." The agreement includes clear guidelines on the permissible use of the trademark, and it is noted that other elements such as the world of Gielinor or in-game characters and bosses are not authorized for use. The agreement is characterized as a positive collaboration, with appreciation expressed for Jagex's legal team's patience and support. Transparency is maintained, and the community is encouraged to ask any questions about the agreement.

Walkscape Closed Beta Teaser

WalkScape is funded via Patreon and currently have 5810 Registered users with 752 Beta Testers

WalkScape: RPG, where you progress by walking in real life

"Getting to level 99 has never been so healthy."

The game's mechanics are uniquely tailored to leverage real-world movement, with all aspects tied to walking. WalkScape operates as a standalone app, utilizing the phone's pedometer for step tracking, eliminating the need for additional health apps like Google Fit or Apple Health. This design choice enhances accessibility and encourages players to explore various settings, whether it's a treadmill session, a walk to and from your fridge, the house, or an outdoor adventure.

The user interface (UI) is carefully crafted for easy navigation, featuring both horizontal and vertical menus. These menus provide essential information, including character stats, location details, ongoing activities, and more. The game's adaptability to different movement scenarios ensures a seamless experience, whether players are crafting, traveling, or engaging in other in-game activities.

Community engagement is a key aspect of WalkScape's development, with the team actively seeking and responding to player feedback. The commitment to player input is evident in potential future additions such as a Journal and Feed, creating a collaborative and evolving gaming environment.

WalkScape blends the elements of gaming and fitness, offering players an innovative and enjoyable experience that transcends traditional MMORPGs. The game's emphasis on real-world movement transforms it into not just a virtual adventure but a motivating journey through physical activity.

As a fan of both walking and MMORPGs, WalkScape is right up my alley. I'll be keeping tabs on this one.