War Robots is a third-person shooter by Pixonic, featuring real-time PvP battles in a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena. Control powerful mechs in intense combat, strategize with teammates, and dominate the battlefield.

All Codes For War Robots

Listed below are all the currently known codes for War Robots. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/17

WARROBOTS10 - Redeem this code to get ten Defense Boosters, ten Resource Boosters, and ten Attack Boosters.

How to Redeem Codes in War Robots

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch War Robots on your Mobile Device Go to Settings, in the General tab scroll down until you see Gift Codes. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Get Now. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.