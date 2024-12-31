When it comes to Warframe, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of melee combat. Sure, guns are fun but slicing enemies into confetti or hammering them into space dust is just different. Melee weapons in Warframe aren’t just tools — they’re an art form. Whether you’re a stylish slasher or a brutal basher, there’s a melee weapon that’s perfect for your playstyle.

But Warframe doesn’t just hand you any old blade or stick and call it a day. Oh no. This game offers a massive arsenal of melee options, each with its own flavor, flair and fury. Some are sleek and precise, slicing enemies in seconds, while others can bring down entire crowds with a single swing. So, find which melee weapons truly deserve the spotlight in this list.

8 Glaive Prime

Slices, Dices and Explodes

If you want to deliver devastating damage and look incredible doing it, the Glaive Prime is your best bet. Most melee weapons just slice and dice, but the Glaive Prime does more. It slices, it dices, it flies through the air, and then it explodes. BOOM! Throw it like a Frisbee, watch it spin through enemies, and then detonate it midair with a heavy attack for a glorious explosion.

What I love most about the Glaive Prime is that you can dual-wield it with a secondary weapon. Shoot and slash at the same time. Throw the Glaive while blasting with a pistol. The Glaive Prime can handle even the toughest enemies. Stack crit damage and viral status effects, and watch as even high-level Grineer crumble.

7 Ceramic Dagger

One of the Fastest Attack Speeds of All Daggers

The Ceramic Dagger doesn’t look like the most deadly weapon, but in the right hands this unassuming little blade is sneaky, lethal, and shockingly effective. It might not have the flashy explosions of the Glaive Prime or the brute force of a Galatine, but it boasts the quickest attack speed when it comes to single daggers.

Slap on mods like Primed Fury or Berserker Fury, and it becomes a whirlwind of precise, slicing chaos. Speed is the name of the game here — hit fast, hit often, and let the status effects do the heavy lifting. This little blade has a 30% status chance, which is awesome for spreading elemental effects. Stack up Viral or Corrosive, and suddenly, enemies are melting like butter.

6 Skana Prime

Flashier and Deadlier than the Regular Skana

If the regular Skana is the dependable beginner blade, the Prime version is the elite warrior with a polished edge and undeniable flair. The Skana Prime doesn’t just look good — it’s built to perform. It outshines its regular Skana counterpart in almost every stat.

Add mods like Organ Shatter, and you’ve got a weapon that can dish out some serious pain. Critical Chance is where the Skana Prime really shines. With a 26% crit chance, you’re looking at a weapon that can stack crits like nobody’s business.

5 Corufell

Perfect for Long-Range Attacks

Let’s face it, melee weapons are great, but sometimes enemies are just out of reach. That’s where the Corufell shines. You can cut down enemies up close with its powerful slashes, then charge up its ranged attack to blast enemies who think they’re safe at a distance. It’s like having a scythe and a shotgun rolled into one.

This weapon hits like a truck, whether you’re slashing through enemies or charging up its energy blast. Its base damage of 320 (mostly Slash) ensures that it shreds through flesh and armor alike.

4 Innodem

Longest Dagger That Doubles as a Ranged Weapon

You won’t find a longer dagger in Warframe than the Innodem, but that’s just the beginning of its awesomeness. The Innodem is like a melee weapon with a PhD in destruction — it’s sharp, precise, and deadly. Whether you’re ripping through mobs or going toe-to-toe with a boss, this blade doesn’t disappoint.

What’s better than a deadly melee weapon? One that doubles as a ranged weapon! The Innodem’s Incarnon Mode lets you charge it up and unleash energy projectiles. Yes, this beauty isn’t just for slashing — it’s for sniping too. You can activate this mode by achieving a 5x melee combo multiplier and dealing a heavy attack.

3 Galatine Prime

Great for Taking Out Single Targets or Groups

The Galatine Prime is a heavy-hitter. It’s got everything you’d want in a melee weapon — massive damage, wide swings, and the ability to make enemies disappear in a glorious spray of loot. This heavy blade is all about sheer power. Its 280 base damage is no joke, and Slash damage takes up the lion’s share of that at 266.

The Galatine Prime boasts a 26% status chance, which is perfect for builds that apply multiple status effects. Pair this with Condition Overload, and your damage skyrockets with every status proc you slap onto enemies. And thanks to its 3.0-meter range, the Galatine Prime is a crowd-clearing beast. One swing can hit a whole group of enemies, making it ideal for missions with endless waves.

2 Amphis

Slice and Dice Faster Than They Can Blink

Whether you’re smashing shields or showing off with a stylish slam attack, this staff proves that melee weapons can be shocking in all the best ways. The Amphis literally electrocutes your enemies and looks good while doing it. You’ll be shocking groups of Grineer and Corpus, leaving them zapped and immobilized.

Since the Amphis deals Impact damage, it's particularly effective against enemy shields. And with an attack speed of 1.25, the Amphis is faster than most staves out there. You’ll be slicing and dicing faster than your enemies can blink.

1 Xoris

Dishes Out Heavy Damage and Decent for Ranged Attacks

If there’s any melee weapon you won’t regret getting your hands on as a beginner, it’s the Xoris. Unlike most melee weapons, the Xoris boasts infinite combo duration. This means you don’t have to worry about losing that precious combo multiplier after a few hits!

The Xoris strikes fast and furious. Whether you’re slashing through a crowd of enemies or taking down tough bosses, the speed ensures you’re never waiting too long between strikes. Unlike most melee weapons, the Xoris can be thrown to hit enemies at a distance. Plus, when you perform a heavy attack while the Xoris is in midair, it triggers an explosion.