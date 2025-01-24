In the chaotic universe of Warframe, where enemies swarm you like mosquitos, your primary weapon is your best friend. These beauties aren’t just tools — they’re an extension of your playstyle. Whether you’re raining death with explosive launchers, slicing through foes with beam weapons, or turning heads (literally) with pinpoint-accurate rifles, there’s a weapon out there ready to make you feel unstoppable.

But let’s be real — picking the best of the best can feel overwhelming with over 300 options. That’s why we’ve done the heavy lifting. These aren’t just good weapons — they’re the ones that leave your enemies questioning their life choices. We’re talking crit-monsters, status-proccing nightmares, and explosion-fueled chaos machines that turn every mission into a power fantasy.

10 Nataruk

Hits Like a Truck and Comes with Infinite Ammo

Whether you’re a precision master or just love obliterating hordes of Grineer, the Nataruk will make you feel unstoppable. It’s a bow that rewards skillful timing, hits like a truck, and doesn’t even need ammo pickups. My favorite thing about the Nataruk is the Perfect Shot mechanic. Release your shot at just the right moment — when white brackets appear, and your reticle flashes yellow — and boom, you get boosted critical chance and massive damage.

Forget scavenging for ammo drops. The Nataruk uses energy-based projectiles, so you’ll never run out of firepower. That means less time worrying about resources and more time dealing destruction.

9 Phenmor

Not Your Regular Semi-Automatic Rifle

The Phenmor isn’t your average rifle. Land a few headshots, and you’ll charge up the Incarnon Form. When you activate it, the Phenmor goes from a precise semi-auto rifle to a full-auto death machine, spewing bullets and Radiation damage at insane speeds.

In Incarnon Form, this thing isn’t just good — it’s brokenly strong. With a 50% critical chance, 3x crit multiplier, and a DPS that can hit 18,000 with the right setup, it shreds even the beefiest enemies. And guess what? That’s before you slap on your mods.

8 Zenith

Deals Slash and Puncture Damage Via Two Firing Modes

What makes the Zenith stand out in a sea of rifles is its versatility. It offers two firing modes: primary and alternate fire. The former is a superfast, fully automatic mode for blasting enemies in a hail of bullets. It’s perfect for mopping up hordes or creating chaos.

The alternative firing mode is where the magic happens. When you switch to this mode, you launch a disc that reveals enemy heads through walls, making it easy to line up those headshots. Plus, infinite punch-through lets you snipe enemies hiding behind cover. It’s like having a sniper rifle and a machine gun all in one.

7 Cedo

Perfect for Shredding Enemies Up Close with Dual-Firing System

The Cedo doesn’t just offer the standard shotgun blast but is supercharged. You can fire off six pellets at once, each dealing 180 damage. The best part? It has a solid critical chance of 20% with a 2.4x multiplier, so those lucky headshots hit hard. The Cedo is perfect for clearing crowds or dealing with those tough enemies who like to get in your face.

When you switch to its alternate fire, you launch a glaive that bounces off surfaces and deals massive damage. But that's not all — it’s got a 50% status chance and can bounce up to 11 targets, applying status effects along the way. It’s like an endless chain of damage as that glaive ricochets through the enemy ranks.

6 Convectrix

Rewards Accuracy and Boasts One of the Highest Shotgun Fire Rates

Hold down the fire button, and the Convectrix shoots out two beams that come together in the middle of your crosshair. It's all about precision here! The longer you hold that fire button down, the more damage the beams do. But wait, there’s more! Tap the button, and you get sweeping beams that fan out to hit multiple enemies at once.

The longer you keep your beams on target, the more damage you dish out. It’s a sweet ramp-up, so the Convectrix rewards you for accuracy and focus. But if you stop firing for a bit, the damage decays – which means you need to keep your beams steady to maximize that firepower.

5 Burston Incarnon

Delivers Widespread Heat Damage

Every shot in Incarnon form delivers Heat damage, and the best part? It’s got an explosion radius of 2 meters! That makes the Burston Incarnon perfect for frying up those pesky enemies huddling in tight groups. Don’t just stop at Heat damage – stack Elemental mods like Primed Cryo Rounds or High Voltage for status effects that bring added damage over time and utility.

The Incarnon form gives a huge critical chance increase. Stack this with some critical mods, and you’ve got a monster of a weapon in your hands.

4 Phantasma

Dishes Out a Mix of Radiation and Impact Damage

The Phantasma is a beam-shooting, grenade-launching, status-spreading shotgun. If you like watching enemies melt under a barrage of effects, this is your jam. Its continuous beam primary fire delivers Radiation and Impact damage, perfect for shredding enemies with Alloy Armor or those pesky Corpus robots.

The secondary fire is where things get spicy. It’s a charged plasma grenade that deals burst damage on impact, followed by bomblets that spread more destruction. Whether you’re mowing down single targets with its beam or clearing entire rooms with its explosive grenades, the Phantasma never fails to deliver.

3 Latron Incarnon

Unleashes Heat Damage Projectiles That Travel in a Wave

If you think the Latron is cool, the Latron Incarnon is way cooler. In Incarnon form, your bullets are no longer just bullets— they’re fiery, bouncing projectiles with a 4-meter blast radius. Each shot can bounce up to six times, hitting multiple enemies or terrain. Perfect for crowded missions.

The Latron Incarnon is all about versatility. It can handle anything the game throws at you — from Steel Path missions to Eidolon Hunts. This is due to its unique ability to toggle between precision rifle and explosive AoE powerhouse.

2 Torid

Releases Gas Clouds, Perfect for Crowd Control

The Torid is not your average gun. It’s a toxic grenade launcher that thrives in chaos and leaves enemies gasping for breath. Each shot releases a grenade that bursts into a deadly gas cloud. These clouds hang around for 10 seconds, dealing Toxin damage over time to anyone foolish enough to step into the danger zone.

With a gas radius of about 3 meters, the Torid turns tight corridors and chokepoints into a nightmare for enemies. You can block paths, control hordes, and dominate objectives like a tactical mastermind.

1 Acceltra Prime

Explosive Firepower with Almost Pinpoint Accuracy

If you thought the original Acceltra was fast, explosive fun, wait until you meet its Prime version — it’s like strapping rockets to a race car and sending it to war. The Acceltra Prime dishes out higher base damage (53, up from 44), making every missile pack an even deadlier punch.

Plus, the explosion radius jumps to 5 meters, so those tightly packed mobs? Yeah, they’re toast. This beauty rewards speed, especially if you’re playing as Gauss. Running around like a maniac? You’ll reload faster, keeping the mayhem going without missing a beat.