Key Takeaways Gauss Prime is here, offering enhanced stats, a visually striking design, and exclusive Prime weapons for Warframe players.

The Prime Resurgence Event on February 1st will introduce more Prime Warframes, generating excitement among Warframe enthusiasts.

The upcoming developer livestream on January 26th will reveal new content in the Whispers in the Walls expansion, including a new Warframe and exploration of Albrech Entreti's underground lab.

Prepare to be immersed in the ever-expanding universe of Warframe as exciting updates and thrilling additions take center stage. In our journey through the cosmos, we explore the recent introduction of Gauss Prime, a formidable addition to the elite Warframe roster, characterized by unparalleled speed, enhanced stats, and a visually stunning Prime aesthetic.

There is a host of new announcements and upcoming releases to get excited about. Starting January 17, 2024, Gauss Prime access was launched - he is available in stores to purchase along with his Noggle. On January 26th, 2024, the first of the 2024 dev team livestreams will take place, where we can anticipate more details about the journey ahead.

The cosmic saga continues with the arrival of the Whispers in the Walls update, offering players an enthralling narrative that unfolds on the desolate planet of Deimos. Join the quest to uncover secrets left by Orokin scientist Albrecht Entrati and the enigmatic Man in the Walls. This update introduces cross-platform save functionality, the Sanctum Anatomica player hub, new mission types, a formidable enemy faction, the Grimoire weapon line, and the 55th Warframe, Qorvex, ready to unleash concrete-powered devastation.

Gauss Prime Access Available Now

It is an exciting time for Warframe with the arrival of the highly anticipated Gauss Prime! This new addition to the premium lineup of space ninjas boasts the same remarkable agility and speed as its standard counterpart but with elevated stats, a visually striking suit, Prime accessories, and exclusive Prime weapons – Akarius Prime and Acceltra Prime.

To add this powerhouse Warframe to your arsenal, you can embark on the journey of relic-earning in-game or opt for instant acquisition through a Prime Access subscription. But that's not all – mark your calendars for February 1st, 2024, when the Prime Resurgence Event's third batch of Prime Warframes is set to make its debut, promising even more excitement for Warframe enthusiasts worldwide.

Check out the Gauss Prime Access announcement in this video below:

Whisper in the Walls Expansion

In tandem with the Gauss Prime announcement on the official Warframe YouTube channel, Digital Extremes is gearing up for its first developer livestream of the year on January 26, 2024. During this broadcast, they will unravel details about the next chapter in Warframe's Whispers in the Walls expansion. Brace yourselves for the unveiling of another new Frame and the exploration of a new section within Albrech Entreti's underground laboratory on the eerie planet of Deimos.

Whispers in the Walls was first teased at The Game Awards in the following video:

Warframe beckons all to join in the ongoing saga. The stars twinkle with untold tales, and the universe unfolds with every update, ensuring that the adventure never ceases. Whether you're a seasoned space ninja or a newcomer to the fold, the boundless wonders of Warframe await. Prepare for the next chapter, for the cosmos is alive with whispers and the promise of endless exploration.