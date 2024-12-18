If you’ve spent hours bullet-jumping through enemy hordes and slicing with energy katanas in Warframe, you know the thrill is second to none. Between the lightning-fast combat, insane abilities and that slick sci-fi vibe, Warframe knows how to keep your adrenaline pumping. But what if you’re craving something new? Maybe you’ve conquered every mission, maxed out your favorite Warframe, and still want that same adrenaline rush. Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Whether it’s the fast-paced combat, the smooth movement, or the futuristic world-building that hooked you, there are plenty of other games out there. From team-based shooters to sprawling space adventures and everything in between, these titles deliver that Warframe-like energy in their own unique ways.

10 Spacelords

Battle with Alien Factions

Spacelords takes you to a far-off planet called the Broken Planet, where you battle it out with rival factions over a precious energy source. But here’s the kicker: you’re not just fighting NPCs — you’re often squaring off against other players too.

Most missions put you in a four-player squad (Raiders) trying to complete story-driven objectives. But there’s always a wildcard — another player who can join as the Antagonist, their sole purpose being to sabotage your mission. Like Warframe, Spacelords throws you into a futuristic world dripping with style. The Broken Planet’s gritty aesthetic, alien landscapes and quirky characters are a visual treat.

9 Destiny 2

Embark on Raids and Strikes to Protect Humanity’s Last Safe Haven

In Destiny 2, you take up the role of a Guardian and your mission is to protect humanity’s last safe haven, the Last City, from alien forces and ancient cosmic threats. You'll take on hordes of enemies across vibrant worlds like Earth, Europa, and beyond.

You’ll engage in missions, strikes, raids, and other activities to earn powerful weapons and armor. While Warframe’s acrobatic, fast-paced combat offers chaos, Destiny 2’s deliberate pacing makes every headshot and super ability feel meaningful.

8 Outriders

Sci-fi Looter-Shooter Where Offense is the Best Defense

The year is... let’s just say it’s the future, and Earth is toast. Humanity’s only hope is colonizing the planet Enoch. But Enoch isn’t the paradise they hoped for. Shortly after arriving, settlers are hit by a mysterious energy storm, which wrecks their tech, mutates the environment, and unleashes all sorts of nightmares. Lucky for you, the storm also grants powers to you, an elite soldier known as an Outrider.

In this third-person shooter, you are always on the offensive because killing enemies restores your health. Outriders is perfect for those who crave chunky, tactical gunplay and love the thrill of chasing loot without getting lost in a sea of side systems.

7 Borderlands 3

Unbridled Chaos in a Wild Galaxy

Borderlands 3 throws you into a wild galaxy filled with sarcastic robots, exploding psychos, and guns that literally grow legs and chase enemies. It’s a chaotic, hilarious looter-shooter that keeps you on your toes with its sheer absurdity and over-the-top action.

If you’re all about big explosions, crazy stories, and enough loot to drown in, this is your jam. Borderlands 3 and Warframe live and breathe loot. Warframe, you’re farming parts to build flashy frames or powerful weapons. In Borderlands 3, it’s all about snagging that next legendary gun with wild abilities. The thrill of “just one more run” is alive in both titles.

6 Helldivers 2

Bring Freedom and Democracy to an Alien-Infested Planet

Helldivers 2 puts you in the boots of an elite military unit tasked with defending "Super Earth" from alien threats. You will find yourself battling melee-swarming Terminids and the laser-slinging, robotic Automatons. You’re not just spamming bullets; you’re setting up defenses, managing resources, and constantly keeping one eye on your teammates so you don’t get overwhelmed.

In Helldivers 2, survival often depends on moving constantly. Staying still invites overwhelming alien attacks, echoing Warframe's emphasis on mobility and parkour to outmaneuver enemies. Whether dodging bugs in Helldivers or wall-running through Corpus ships in Warframe, movement is essential to both games’ shooting mechanics​.

5 Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Take on Waves of Relentless Xenomorphs

Aliens: Fireteam Elite throws you into a xenomorph apocalypse with squad-based action. You and your friends become badass Colonial Marines fighting swarms of aliens in tense, cinematic missions. Customizable classes, weapons, and perks let you fine-tune your playstyle.

Warframe is like Fireteam's hyperactive sibling. Instead of grounded tactics, you’re a space ninja zipping around massive worlds with acrobatics and an arsenal of high-tech weapons. It’s fast, fluid, and focuses on insane mobility and style. Both games thrive on co-op play, unique builds, and futuristic settings, but their vibes differ a bit. Fireteam is tactical and tense, while Warframe is flashy and chaotic.

4 Deep Rock Galactic

Mine Rare Minerals in Alien-Filled Caves