Fatshark has today released a new update for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Titled Nightmares & Visions, this free update brings adjustments to the end-game mode Havoc and a brand-new one called Mortis Trials.

Nightmarish Waves

Part of the Warhammer 40K universe, Darktide is a first-person shooter that came out in 2022 on PC, with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions releasing in the following years. While the game has been out for around three years, it has received many patches along the way and the major update Nightmares & Visions was originally announced back in late 2024.

In Darktide, players must face hordes of sinister enemies and reclaim the city of Tertium. It's a co-op experience that needs players to get together online to deal with its nightmares. The game features cross-platform multiplayer, which may be helpful for gathering friends to play with less effort.

Characters are customizable, with options that change not only appearance, origin and voice, but also their class. Different traits and skills come with the class choice, with options that may fit different player styles. When it comes to Warhammer 40K, this is often the case, as can also be seen in Space Marine 2.

The big attraction in the Nightmares & Visions is the upcoming Mortis Trials activity, which is unlocked once the player reaches Trust Level 13. This system works as a chaotic battle with roguelike elements and multiple waves of enemies created by Sefoni, the ship's Psyker.

Each time the player decides to face the Trials, they'll have to pick a difficulty level and an indulgence, receiving a buff that will only be available during the challenge. There are twelve waves, with every wave having a specific objective the team also has to complete besides dealing with the horde. Doing those will reward players with even stronger buffs. Beating the Trials will reward players with insights about key members of the Mourningstar crew.

Another novelty is the revamp of Havoc mode, an end-game option for players to deal with even harder challenges. One of the changes is that the team will make rank progression clearer and more rewarding than it is at the moment, making it so that everyone who participates in the missions ranks up when they're playing together.

Havoc will now have Campaigns, which adds a rotation system to determine which missions and mutators will show up during a play session. With this revamp, Havoc should have more variation and there'll also be some balance changes.

Four new mutators will be part of Havoc, adding fresh challenges to the experience. The list includes heretics trying to summon a new kind of Daemonhost, healers, enemies that increase the power of their allies when defeated and elite units that become stronger and faster when hit.

The Talent Tree for the Ogryn class will also be revamped to expand its viable melee builds. Light attack options will be available while movement and survivability will be improved. There'll also be talents that reward hybrid playstyles that mix melee and ranged combat.

During release, a special event called A Day At The Theatre will be available for a limited time. This event is focused on encouraging players to enjoy the Mortis Trials. Various balance changes will also come as part of the update.