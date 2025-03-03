In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, your companions shape every battle, conversation and decision. They aren’t just passengers on your voidship; they’re catalysts for chaos, power struggles and the occasional moment of unexpected loyalty. Some are forces of nature, tearing through enemies with brutal efficiency. Others are masters of deception, pulling strings from the shadows.

And then there are some that will make you wonder why they even bothered showing up. This ranking isn’t about blind loyalty; it’s about cold, hard reality. Who’s the best in combat? Who has the most game-changing abilities? Who’s just so much fun that you don’t care if they’re actually useful? Let’s find out.

14 Uralon the Cruel

Daemonic Summoner

While your other companions are firing bolters and swinging power swords, the Cruel is out there summoning daemons into the fight. He’s armed with a staff that not only dishes out serious damage but also grants buffs to your entire party every time it smashes into an enemy.

Your journey to bring Uralon into your fold begins with embracing the Heretical conviction. The big moment with Uralon comes when he asks you to say the final name. You’ll get a few Heretical choices, but the right answer is “Sameth.” Picking this proves your full dedication to Chaos, making Uralon see you as a worthy ally. If you accept his offer, he joins your crew.

13 Calligos Winterscale

Aggressive and Powerful

If you need a companion that’s aggressive, fearless, and built around sheer dominance, Calligos Winterscale is one of your best bets. He thrives in close-quarters combat, charging headfirst into the fray with a mix of skill and raw audacity. Your first real shot at winning over Calligos happens during the Coronation in Act 2. This is where you start planting the seeds of an alliance — or, if you’re not careful, putting yourself on his bad side.

Things really heat up in Act 4 when you cross paths on the volatile world of Quetza Temer. Calligos isn’t the type to negotiate with xenos — he’s a man of action, and he’ll be watching to see if you share that same fire.

If you back him up and show him you’re not afraid to take decisive action, he’ll start considering joining you. But the real test comes when he gets tangled up with a Bloodletter of Khorne. If you can convince him that he’s being manipulated, he’ll go head-to-head with the Bloodletter, putting himself in serious danger. This is your moment. If you step up and bring him aboard your ship, the Emperor’s Vow, for medical treatment, it cements your bond.

12 Idira Tlass

Always Good to Have Someone Who Can Give You a Heads-Up On Your Team

You meet Idira Tlass right at the start of your journey, during the prologue, and she immediately brings that “is she going to save us or doom us all?” kind of energy to the table. As an Unsanctioned Psyker specializing in Divination, she can peer into the future, give you heads up about oncoming danger, unravel enemy weaknesses, and unleash devastating psychic attacks.

Idira is a fantastic support companion. She comes equipped with an Armoured Bodyglove, a Laspistol, and a Psychic Staff, but let’s be honest — you’re not bringing her along for her shooting skills. You want her because she can see through enemy defenses, predict incoming attacks, and manipulate the battlefield in ways no other companion can.

11 Incendia Chorda

She Brings Faith and Fire

As a Ministorum Priest with the Soldier archetype, Incendia is particularly good at keeping momentum in battle — whether through buffs or sheer intimidation, your enemies will have a very bad time once she gets going. So, if you want a companion who’s equal parts warrior, preacher, and moral compass, Incendia is your girl.

Bringing Incendia into your fold isn't a simple matter of extending an invitation; it requires you to earn her loyalty. It all starts in Chapter 2, when you get the chance to not send tainted provisions to Footfall. By the time you return to Footfall, the place is in chaos, and Incendia is standing at the center of the storm. She’s not just fighting corruption — she’s burning it down, consequences be damned.

This is where you step in. If you’re playing an Iconoclast Rogue Trader, you’ll have the best chance of steering her away from the edge. You have to convince her that her path — while noble in intent — might just be too extreme. If you can get through to her, she’ll join your team.

10 Abelard Werserian

Warrior Who’s Not Afraid to Take a Hit and Land One

Abelard Werserian isn’t just a Seneschal — he’s the rock that keeps a Rogue Trader dynasty from crumbling under the weight of its own ambition. He’s the guy who makes sure your empire doesn’t burn down while you’re off fighting xenos, making shady deals, or poking around in the Warp where you really shouldn’t be. He’s got a ledger in one hand and a chainsword in the other, and he’s not afraid to use either.

He’s the first companion you recruit in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and he’s got your back from day one. Mechanically, he’s built for melee combat, serving as a tank that can take a hit and dish one out. In addition to his Chainsword, he also has a Flak Vest, and a med box. But beneath all the battlefield grit, Abelard has a personal side too. He’s a widower with four kids and eleven grandkids back home on Dargonus.

9 Marazhai Aezyrraesh

Perfect for Close-Range, Fast, and Brutal Combat