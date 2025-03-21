Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader throws you into a world where power is fleeting, loyalty is negotiable and the only certainty is that you will make mistakes. And that’s fine; mistakes are part of the fun -- until they’re not. Maybe you mismanage your Profit Factor and find yourself unable to afford the gear you need. Maybe you underestimate the importance of cover in battle and watch your best fighters get shredded in a single round. Maybe you think the Warp is just a spooky backdrop and not an actual sanity-draining nightmare that can turn your journey into a disaster.

Whatever the case, sooner or later, every new player runs headfirst into a lesson they really wish they had learned sooner. And that’s where these tips come in. They will help you survive, thrive and dominate the Koronus Expanse.

8 Support Characters are Probably Just as Useful as Some of the Best Damage Dealers

If you think support characters in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader are just there to hand out buffs and look pretty while the heavy hitters do all the work, you’re making a mistake. Support characters are the unsung heroes of your crew. They’re not just “healers” standing in the back with a medkit; they're battlefield tacticians, master manipulators and the reason your trigger-happy Arch-Militant isn’t getting overwhelmed by sheer enemy numbers.

Take Officers, for example. These guys don’t just bark orders—they make sure your entire squad is running at peak efficiency. Need a damage boost? They got you. Want to make sure your tank can actually survive an onslaught of heretics? No problem.

7 Use Both Weapon Slots

If you’re only using one weapon slot, you’re practically leaving firepower on the table. You can dual-wield melee weapons or pair a gun with a blade, you can take multiple swings (or shots) in a turn, piling on damage. Now, there are penalties for attacking with both weapons unless you invest in the Dual-Weapon Combat talent, but once you do, you’ll be cutting down enemies in no time.

In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, not using both weapon slots is like flying a voidship with one engine -- it works, but why would you do that to yourself? Whether you’re slicing through enemies with twin blades, mixing melee with a sidearm or just ensuring you’re never caught unprepared, using both slots makes you a deadlier, smarter and more-adaptable commander.

6 You Don’t Exactly Need Money—You Need Profit Factor and Reputation to Get Items

In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, money is as useful as the 't' in 'tsunami.' What you really need is Profit Factor and Reputation -- because out here, it's not about what you can pay; it's about whoy ou are and how much power you wield. Having a high Profit Factor means vendors, suppliers and black-market dealers are tripping over themselves to give you the best gear.

But having a fat Profit Factor won’t help if the people selling the best loot don’t like you. That’s where Reputation comes in. Every major faction in the game has its own exclusive stash of weapons , armor and artifacts, and they’re not just handing them out to anybody. Want to gain better reputation? Be strategic with your loyalties. Help a faction when they’re in need and they’ll remember it when you come knocking for their best plasma rifles.

5 Make Your Own Travel Route to Bypass Dangerous Routes

In the vast Koronus Expanse, relying solely on pre-existing warp routes can be risky. By spending some Navigator's Insight points you can create a custom route between two systems even if they're on opposite sides of the Koronus Expanse. This feature allows you to establish direct paths, bypassing dangerous regions and ensuring safer travels for your crew.

While charting new courses offers unparalleled convenience, it's also wise to manage existing routes. Spending Navigator's Insight to make a route less dangerous is a good idea instead of creating new ones.

4 Travel through Red Warp Routes to Gain XP

Warp routes are color-coded based on their peril levels: green for safe, yellow for unsafe, orange for dangerous and red for deadly. Traveling on red routes is like walking into a hurricane -- you never know what will happen.

Traveling red warp routes can lead to XP, but not directly. The real reward comes from the battles and challenges you face along the way. These dangerous paths often trigger random events. You might run into warp storms, space battles or weird encounters that test your crew. And those events can reward you with XP.

3 Try to Avoid Friendly Fire During Combat

In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, scatter weapons like shotguns don’t care who’s in the way. If you’re not careful, your own crew might end up as collateral damage. Scatter weapons unleash a spread of projectiles instead of a single precise shot. This is great when blasting hordes of enemies in close quarters, but the problem is they don’t play favorites. If an ally is standing in the danger zone, they'll get hit.

You don’t want to be that commander who wipes out their own squad. So before firing, check where your allies are. If they’re in the line of fire, don’t shoot. Move first, then attack. If you position your squad well and fire when it’s safe, you can clear out enemies without turning your own allies into space dust.

2 Don’t Place All Your Characters on the Frontlines During Combat

Throwing all your characters into the frontline might seem like a bold move, but it’s a rookie mistake you don't want to make. It may lead you to taking unnecessary damage because your foes can easily target exposed units overwhelming them with little chance to react. This approach can quickly turn a tactical move into a desperate scramble for survival.​

Instead consider a balanced approach by placing your heavy hitters and tanky characters up front and then position your support units and ranged fighters behind cover. Your sniper behind a barricade is deadly but your healer standing in the open is just a walking corpse.