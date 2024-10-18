Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an absolute blast but, as is often the case with these things, the game can get a stale after a while. Once you’ve finished the campaign, maxed out a few classes in Operations and engaged in some good old PvP, there’s not much left to do until the next major update drops. Luckily, you don’t have to wait that long to keep enjoying the game because there are a bunch of mods out there that can help spice things up.

Space Marine 2 doesn’t have a massive selection of mods just yet, but you can already find about fifty or so of them over on NexusMods, with many more undoubtedly coming in the following weeks and months. From new items and bug fixes to visual enhancements and everything in between, these are the best mods available for Space Marine 2 right now.

Most Space Marine 2 mods are designed to be used in offline mode only. While possible to use online in some cases, we highly recommend you avoid doing that until the developers provide official mod support.

10 Holstered Weapons

Just Like in Mass Effect

Holstered Weapons is a small mod that can potentially have a big impact on your enjoyment of the game. Just as its name indicates, the modification makes Space Marines holster their weapons when they’re not actively using them. Space Marine 2 currently lacks holstering animations and makes weapons simply disappear into thin air whenever you’re switching between them.

The developers likely had plans to include this feature at launch judging by some of the early trailers that show Space Marines with their weapons holstered. For one reason or another, they decided to remove the feature in the meantime, but now it looks like modders have found a way to add it back in.

9 Instant Armor Unlock

Skip the Grind

Unlocking every single armor skin for every class in Operations involves a ton of grinding, but you can speed things up by installing this mod. Instant Armor Unlock does exactly what it says on the tin and automatically unlocks everything from the get-go. Using this mod won’t impact your gameplay since all armor in Space Marine 2 is purely cosmetic.

In addition to unlocking every existing skin, the mod also introduces a couple of custom ones. The custom skins are primarily mash-ups of existing assets, so don’t expect anything groundbreaking, but having more options to choose from is never a bad thing. Just in case you’re wondering, other players won’t be able to see the custom skins you’re wearing.

This mod doesn’t unlock the armor skins that come with the Season Pass or other DLC unless you already own said DLC.

8 Operations Arsenal Unlocker

Mix and Match as You See Fit

Every class in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is unique and meant to fill a specific role on the field of battle. As such, each of the six classes gets access to weapons and pieces of equipment that are not available to others. At least that’s how things usually work. With Operations Arsenal Unlocker, however, you can mix and match things to your liking regardless of which class you’re playing.

Operations Arsenal Unlocker lets you wield a Thunder Hammer while playing a Bulwark, rock a Heavy Bolter while playing a Vanguard and more. These combos aren’t exactly lore-friendly, but that’s okay because the mod is going for fun rather than realism. Operations Arsenal Unlocker pairs well with Instant Armor Unlock and gives you access to even more customization.

7 Customisable Titus

Customizable Armor For the Campaign

While both Operations and Eternal War offer players loads of customization options, the same cannot be said about the campaign. Save for a couple of minor changes, Titus’ armor cannot be customized due to lore reasons. Admittedly, it makes perfect sense that an Ultramarines lieutenant will look like, well, an Ultramarines lieutenant for the entirety of the campaign. That said, having a few more options certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Thanks to this mod, players can choose to ignore the lore and customize Titus to their liking. Well, sort of. What the mod actually does is replace Titus in the campaign with the Tactical class Space Marine from Operations mode. Simply customize your Tactical and you’ll be able to play as him in the campaign while pretending to be Titus. It’s not the same thing as being able to properly customize Titus, but it’s the closest thing we have for now.

6 Campaign Operations

Even More Operations

Players can run optional Operations missions parallel to the main campaign, but what if you could also do it the other way around? As it happens, now you can. This mod adds several campaign missions to the Operations menu and lets you play them using your custom Space Marines instead of Titus and his squad. After all, why should they have all the fun?

The campaign missions are fully integrated, meaning you can expect to earn rewards such as XP, Requisition and Armory Data just like you would from regular Operations. Only some of the campaign missions are available to be played as Operations for now, but presumably, the remaining ones will be added as well at some point further down the road.

5 Chaos Operations

For the Dark Gods!

The fact that Space Marine 2 doesn’t let you play as a heretic outside of PvP is a bit of a bummer. Luckily, there’s a mod out there that gives Chaos Space Marines the love they deserve and it goes by the name of Chaos Operations. The mod replaces Loyalist marines with their Chaos counterparts and lets you complete Operations in the name of the Dark Gods.

Chaos Operations only works for Operations, but there’s another mod that lets you play as Chaos in the campaign. Namely, the Praise the Chaos mod. This is basically a combination of Chaos Operations and a couple of other mods and doesn’t necessarily add anything extra. There are a few issues with both mods at the moment, but here’s hoping they will get fixed at some point in the future.

4 Deathwatch Operators

You Can Finally Use the Deathwatch Armor

Everybody has been asking to use Titus’ Deathwatch armor outside the prologue pretty much since the game launched. There’s a good chance the developers will add it further down the road, but in the meantime, you can already use it thanks to the Deathwatch Operators mod. This mod works much like the previous one, only instead of dressing up as a Chaos Space Marine, it lets you dress up as a member of the Deathwatch.

Deathwatch Operators introduce nice customization options, with one of the biggest highlights being the Chaplain skin. Having a proper Chaplain skin would be amazing, but simply being able to look like one is cool too. Deathwatch Operators can be freely combined with other customization mods, such as Instant Armor Unlock or Operations Arsenal Unlocker.

3 Victrix Guard Bulwark

Become a Member of the Victrix Guard

The Victrix Guard are an elite group of Ultramarines tasked with accompanying and protecting high-ranking officials like the Chapter Master or even the Primarch. These Space Marines are a rare sight, but you can spot a couple of them guarding the shrine aboard the Battle Barge. Two more can be seen alongside Marneus Calgar later on in the campaign. To say that these guys look awesome would be an understatement, so it’s a shame that we don’t get access to their gear in Operations, with only their helmets being available as a customization option.

If you always wanted to roleplay as a Victrix Space Marine in Operations you can finally do that thanks to this mod. The only limitation is that the new customization options are available exclusively to the Bulwark class. Victrix Guard marines are essentially Bulwarks on steroids, so it makes sense that this limitation was put in place. That said, you can probably mix and match various customization mods to unlock Victrix Guard gear for all classes.

2 Anti-Stutter

Better Performance, More FPS

Anti-Stutter is a little mod that can help improve the performance of Space Marine 2 for some players. The mod is a simple registry edit that enables High CPU and Disk Priority, allowing Space Marine 2 to run smoother on older hardware. Just keep in mind that this game is demanding and you’ll still need a somewhat decent machine to play it even with a mod like this.

Since Anti-Stutter is just a simple registry edit, this is one of the few mods that can be used while playing online. Unlike other mods, Anti-Stutter won’t break whenever the game gets a new update, so there’s no need to worry about having to download it again in the future. Technically, you could edit the registry file yourself provided you know what values you need to change, but this mod comes with an installer and is more convenient to use.

We recommend saving a copy of your registry before installing this mod, just in case the mod doesn’t work for you and you need to restore the original.

1 Disable Screen FX

No More Distractions

Space Marine 2 features a variety of visual effects that some players may find annoying. If you’re someone who prefers clean-looking games, you’ll love what this mod has to offer. Disable Screen FX removes things like lens distortions, vignettes, chromatic aberration, the Fury and low HP visual effects, and more. Make sure to read the description before installing this one because Disable Screen FX requires a couple of other mods and has multiple files you can download depending on which effects you want to remove.

Since we’re already talking about removing effects, we also need to quickly mention Grimdark Combat. The mod does something similar by removing certain potentially bothersome HUD elements. A few examples include the attack and parry icons, the health regen icon, the target lock marker and a few others. Strangely enough, the mod also replaces bot armor and makes your squad mates look more like Black Templars than Ultramarines. This isn't an issue if you’re also using some of the customization mods listed earlier, but might be immersion-breaking otherwise.