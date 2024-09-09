Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is finally here. The long-awaited sequel has finally launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with the promise of chainswords, alien-smashing, and Chaos killing galore. While the game is a linear, story-driven experience, those who venture off the beaten path will discover the game’s sole collectibles; Dataslates.

What is a Dataslate?

Dataslates delve deeper into the lore of the Warhammer 40K universe by dropping additional details about the events taking place in-game. They’re a good way to better understand what’s happening behind-the-scenes, but aren’t necessary to understand the game’s campaign.

You’ll be able to recognize Dataslates in-game by their green glow. However, the light they give off isn’t that strong, so you’ll still need to do some searching. A general rule of thumb is that Dataslates will never be found in combat arenas. Instead, you’ll want to search for them after fights and in areas that are off the beaten path.

Avarax

This guide covers the Dataslates found in the Avarax campaign missions. Dataslates for the Operations will be included in another guide. For the other planets, click below:

Kadaku

Demerium

In total, the Avarax campaign missions include 8 Dataslates to find.

Mechinus Divinitus | 3 Dataslates

Dataslate #1 is found after the section where you wait for a bridge to extend. You’ll be able to see from the rooftop. Once across the bridge, travel along the outside till you reach a portion of railing that has been blown off. Get on the rooftop to claim the Dataslate.

Dataslate #2 is found shortly after entering the facility. Across the way you should see an altar. Follow the pathway till you see a Tyranid silhouette that runs to your left. Don’t follow it, turn right instead, and you’ll see the altar from earlier and a passage to the left. Take that passageway and keep following it. You’ll end up in a brightly lit room with the Dataslate lying on the floor next to a corpse.

Dataslate #3 is found after the boss fight with the Carnifex. You’ll come to a door blocked by some Tyranids. Defeat them to open the door and follow the pathway until you find the Dataslate on the right.

Servant of the Machine | 2 Dataslates