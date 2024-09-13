Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is finally here. The long-awaited sequel has finally launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with the promise of chainswords, alien-smashing, and Chaos killing galore. While the game is a linear, story-driven experience, those who venture off the beaten path will discover the game’s sole collectibles; Dataslates.

What is a Dataslate?

Dataslates delve deeper into the lore of the Warhammer 40K universe by dropping additional details about the events taking place in-game. They’re a good way to better understand what’s happening behind-the-scenes, but aren’t necessary to understand the game’s campaign.

You’ll be able to recognize Dataslates in-game by their green glow. However, the light they give off isn’t that strong, so you’ll still need to do some searching. A general rule of thumb is that Dataslates will never be found in combat arenas. Instead, you’ll want to search for them after fights and in areas that are off the beaten path.

Demerium

This guide covers the Dataslates found in the Demerium campaign missions.

Kadaku

Avarax

In total, the Demerium campaign missions include 7 Dataslates to find.

Dawn’s Descent | 4 Dataslates

Dataslate #1 is found once you get up to the floating church. Instead of advancing, go to the left of the church. Around the corner, you’ll find the Dataslate hidden behind destructible tombstones.

Dataslate #2 can be acquired after witnessing the battle barge sequence. You’ll come across a split pathway that leads up or down. Take the path down on the left, and you’ll find the Dataslate lying on the floor.

Dataslate #3 is found deep in the mine and comes after destroying the eye altar. In the next room, you’ll run up the stairs. Go to your left and follow that short pathway towards the Dataslate.

Dataslate #4 comes after defeating a group of heretics and passing a blue-lit bridge. Looking forward, you can see an area to the right. Take that right and you’ll find the slate next to corpse.

Bellum Sempiternus | 3 Dataslates

Do note that, as of this writing, there is no way to select the Bellum Sempiternus mission from the Battle Barge. The only way to access it is to beat Dawn’s Descent, so make sure to nab all the Dataslates the first time around.