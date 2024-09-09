Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is finally here. The long-awaited sequel has finally launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with the promise of chainswords, alien-smashing, and Chaos killing galore. While the game is a linear, story-driven experience, those who venture off the beaten path will discover the game’s sole collectibles; Dataslates.

What is a Dataslate?

Dataslates delve deeper into the lore of the Warhammer 40K universe by dropping additional details about the events taking place in-game. They’re a good way to better understand what’s happening behind-the-scenes, but aren’t necessary to understand the game’s campaign.

You’ll be able to recognize Dataslates in-game by their green glow. However, the light they give off isn’t that strong, so you’ll still need to do some searching. A general rule of thumb is that Dataslates will never be found in combat arenas. Instead, you’ll want to search for them after fights and in areas that are off the beaten path.

Kadaku

This guide covers the Dataslates found in the Kadaku campaign missions. Dataslates for the Operations will be included in another guide. For the other planets, click below:

Avarax

Demerium

In total, the Kadaku campaign missions include 8 Dataslates to find.

Skyfire | 4 Dataslates

The first Dataslate can be found once you drop into the swamp. After moving past the weapon drop, to the left you’ll see some plans you can shoot. Moving past them brings you to a makeshift campsite with the Dataslate sitting on top of a box.

Dataslate #2 can be found after falling some Tyranids across a broken bridge. Beside the tower is a chasm. From there, you’ll be able to see the Dataslate right next to a tree trunk. Jump down into the chasm to claim the Dataslate.

Dataslate #3 is found within the bunker. You’ll happen upon a bloody room with the option to follow the hallway up some stairs. Go up the stairs to find the Dataslate at an altar.

The fourth and final Dataslate is found upon entering the satellite. Do NOT take the elevator to go up. Instead, circle behind the elevator to find the Dataslate lying on the floor.

Severance | 4 Dataslates

Dataslate #1 can be found after passing underneath a bridge and coming upon a small base. You’ll see a path up and then you can either go left or right. Go left and you’ll see a smoldering tank. The Dataslate lies behind the tank.