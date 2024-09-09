Operations in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is a co-op mode that gives three players the choice of six classes and an objective to complete while dealing with hordes of enemies. All six classes are unique in how they operate and one of these classes is the Sniper class. Sniper is armed with a larger caliber primary weapon of your choice, a pistol, and a combat knife. This class is unusual because their Camo Cloak allows them to disengage from battle to gain the advantage of attacking foes.

Sniper Weapons and Perk

Specializing in Getting out of Engagements

The Sniper has an arsenal of weapons to choose from when going into combat. Their primary weapons vary from the Las Fusil, Bolt Carbine, Bolt Sniper Rifle, and Stalker Bolt Rifle. Each primary accomplishes a specific type of enemy engagement, with the Bolt Carbine and Stalker Bolt Rifle having more versatility in combat and what enemies you’ll engage in combat with. Where the Las Fusil and Bolt Sniper Rifle will take down larger enemies quickly and without issue.

The Las Fusil and Bolt Sniper Rifle can and will stun most large enemies and open them up for execution almost instantly with a headshot. The Las Fusil can also penetrate and tear through multiple smaller enemies in the way of the larger enemies, allowing you to kill multiple enemies with one shot. These weapons will have low ammo and reserve ammo, but they are so powerful that they are worth bringing to take out those powerful foes.

The Bolt Carbine is the most versatile weapon of the options and will allow players to target all enemies without worrying about ammo count at the cost of damage. While the Stalker Bolt Rifle has more ammo than the sniper rifles, it does do less damage at the cost of having more ammo and being more wieldy during close-range engagements.

Sniper doesn’t have any other pistol or melee options available to choose from. This class is focused on their primary weapon and perks to allow for their main damage source. They start with the standard-issue Bolt Pistol to take down any small enemies or provide fire at close range when using a larger rifle won’t be an easy task. Sniper also has the Combat Knife melee weapon, which is a quick and very effective weapon when dealing with enemies that close in on the class. Using both together will allow players to quickly deal with enemies and disengage as fast as possible to gain the advantage with their primary weapon.

Making the Most Out of the Camo Cloak

Camo Cloak Perk Customization

Leveling up Sniper will allow you to customize what can be brought into battle in various ways. Early on, you can increase your maximum amount of ammo by 10% and deal 25% more damage to blocking or shielded targets. These are simple yet great perks to bring into battle for Sniper to increase how much you can do for your squad. If you enjoy using the Las Fusil, you can get a perk at level 20 to restore your charges by 1 when killing more than 1 enemy in combat. This will allow you to use the rifle more often than usual.

Another perk is the Emergency Override perk, which automatically activates the Camo Cloak upon taking Lethal Damage and will make the Sniper invulnerable for 5 seconds. All the Sniper perks are balanced around making their engagements with the enemy more about providing fire support for their squad and enabling them to do the maximum amount of carnage in a fight.

When to Use Camo Cloak and Enemy Priority

Focus on Heavy Enemies and Back out of Fights

When engaging in horde fights with your squad, you’ll want them to take the brunt of the aggro from the enemy. Your rifles are going to be how you make sure that your squadmates stay safe in battle as you can take down large threats making their way into the fray. Sniper only has two armor charges in Operations and due to this, you’ll want to use your Camo Cloak to get out of any large hordes making their way to your squad. Activating your Camo Cloak as the battle starts or using it to disengage shortly afterward will be how you want to start a fight. It is a tool that will allow you to keep yourself alive for as long as possible.

Sniper specializes in dealing long-range damage to enemies and escaping conflict as quickly as possible. They operate much like Vanguard, which uses their Grapnel Launcher to get around the battlefield to large targets, but on the opposite end. Sniper will get as far away as allowed to deal damage and support the squad as much as possible. This class is heavily rewarded for their fire support for the squad and does have the fastest melee available to help themselves get out of any close encounters that are unavoidable.